BOSTON -- The Wonderfund raises money for kids in need and every year it helps make the holiday extra special.On Tuesday, the Wonderfund headquarters in Boston was transformed into Santa's workshop with dozens of volunteers. It was packed with toys, stuffed animals, games, books, and clothes for kids who may not have otherwise received a gift this holiday season. The goal this year is to distribute donated presents to 55,000 children currently engaged with the Massachusetts Department of Children and families."These kids have gone through some really tough stuff, and they deserve to have a holiday gift meant for just them," said First Lady Lauren Baker.Thanks to generous donors these gifts will be distributed by DCF's 29 area offices all around the state. But Baker said the need is so great this year that they are looking for more support."Donors can participate in this by going on our website, which is wonderfundma.org and signing up to sponsor a child or fulfill an Amazon wish list," Baker said. "You're making a child who's endured some really tough stuff feel loved and respected and that they matter."

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO