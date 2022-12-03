ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NECN

Newly Released Road Safety Analysts Put Mass. In ‘Danger' Zone

Massachusetts is one of nine states in the country to rank in the lowest category for highway and roadway safety, partially because of its resistance to heightened seatbelt enforcement and use of ignition locks for all impaired driving offenders, a new report concluded. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Wonderfund still seeking donations for kids involved in Massachusetts DCF

BOSTON -- The Wonderfund raises money for kids in need and every year it helps make the holiday extra special.On Tuesday, the Wonderfund headquarters in Boston was transformed into Santa's workshop with dozens of volunteers. It was packed with toys, stuffed animals, games, books, and clothes for kids who may not have otherwise received a gift this holiday season. The goal this year is to distribute donated presents to 55,000 children currently engaged with the Massachusetts Department of Children and families."These kids have gone through some really tough stuff, and they deserve to have a holiday gift meant for just them," said First Lady Lauren Baker.Thanks to generous donors these gifts will be distributed by DCF's 29 area offices all around the state.  But Baker said the need is so great this year that they are looking for more support."Donors can participate in this by going on our website, which is wonderfundma.org and signing up to sponsor a child or fulfill an Amazon wish list," Baker said. "You're making a child who's endured some really tough stuff feel loved and respected and that they matter." 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
95.9 WCYY

Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England

Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?

By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
95.9 WCYY

95.9 WCYY

Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy