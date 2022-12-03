Read full article on original website
DEO Secretary Dane Eagle to resign Dec. 30
Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, has announced he will resign on Dec. 30. Eagle announced his resignation in a letter posted to Twitter. “This has been then [sic] honor of a lifetime,” Eagle wrote above the letter. “Bittersweet, but looking forward to the next chapter!”...
Florida lawmakers discussing homeowners insurance during special session
The damage and destruction from Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the costliest natural disasters in history. Additionally, many homeowners insurance is on life support, but lawmakers promise to address that in a special session next week. Reliable and affordable are understandably two words you may not think...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE (CBS Miami) Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May. It was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say those costs would mean they cannot afford their home. “We are 11...
Mysterious structure discovered underneath the sand on a Florida beach
Beachgoers in Florida discovered a mysterious object buried underneath the sand, perplexing locals and officials. The object began protruding out of the sand after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered Volusia County earlier this year, said Kevin A. Captain, a spokesperson for Volusia County. It appears to be a wooden structure...
Gov. DeSantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs
Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery. Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs...
Gas prices dropping in SWFL
Lower gas prices can’t really be wrapped up, but it could still be the best gift this holiday season. Since more people travel for the holidays, it might also lighten the burden on Southwest Florida wallets. Gas prices have gone down around Southwest Florida. The average price for gas...
Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery
The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
