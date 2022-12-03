ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City

CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Southern Indiana family spreads awareness for pediatric organ donation while waiting for daughter's heart transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville baby has been fighting a battle since before she was born, and her family is standing by her side to help spread awareness. Chloe Clark, 1, spends her days watching Baby Shark and Cocomelon on a tablet set up above her bed. Tucked in the corner is a mini Christmas tree decorated with pink and gold ornaments. Her closet is packed with onesies, dresses and bows.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Churchill Downs unveils official art for Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, Churchill Downs has unveiled the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby." The piece was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto, officials said Tuesday. "Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cow found wandering in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
MEADE COUNTY, KY

