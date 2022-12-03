Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
wdrb.com
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
wdrb.com
Polar Express party bringing train rides, Santa's workshop to Louisville library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Polar Express is set to make a pit stop at the Southwest Regional Library in Louisville. The Polar Express Pajama Party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16. Families can stop along different stations at the library on Dixie Highway. Stops include a craft depot,...
wdrb.com
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City
CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
wdrb.com
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
wdrb.com
Central High's mentorship program reunites student with doctor who helped deliver her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program allowing teenagers to get hands-on medical experience is already changing lives. The Central High School Pre-Medical Magnet Program gives west Louisville students an up-close-and-personal experience with a career in medicine. One of those students, Sylvia Karmo, found there was a deep connection between her...
wdrb.com
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns to Paristown to support the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ice skating in Louisville became a little more fierce on Sunday night. The third annual "Drag Queens on Ice" took place at Paristown's ice rink. Hundreds of people surrounded the ice to watch and cheer on the performers. Some of the areas most popular queens...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana family spreads awareness for pediatric organ donation while waiting for daughter's heart transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville baby has been fighting a battle since before she was born, and her family is standing by her side to help spread awareness. Chloe Clark, 1, spends her days watching Baby Shark and Cocomelon on a tablet set up above her bed. Tucked in the corner is a mini Christmas tree decorated with pink and gold ornaments. Her closet is packed with onesies, dresses and bows.
wdrb.com
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
wdrb.com
Floyd County officials unveil new road project in growing part of Georgetown, Indiana
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new road was officially opened Monday in Georgetown. The "Oakes Way" project started in May to link state Road 64 to the new Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus. Floyd County officials said the area is growing, with about 18,000 cars going through the intersection daily....
wdrb.com
Honor Flight Bluegrass to honor World War II veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honor Flight Bluegrass is honoring World War II veterans on Wednesday as part of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor. The Japanese attack ended in the deaths of more than 2,300 American troops and launched the U.S. into World War II.
wdrb.com
Bardstown Road construction project delayed by weather, April '23 finish date expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reimagination of Bardstown Road is taking longer than expected. In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said weather conditions and material shortages are contributing to the timeline delay. She writes that contractors need consistent temperatures above 50 degrees to complete the project. She...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
wdrb.com
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs unveils official art for Kentucky Derby 149
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, Churchill Downs has unveiled the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby." The piece was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto, officials said Tuesday. "Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in...
wdrb.com
New Albany police chief, mayor outline plans for new department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is hoping to have a new headquarters soon. Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration presented a plan to city council members Monday for a new standalone station downtown, which would be the first in the city's history. The estimated $12 million project would...
wdrb.com
La Grange passes amendment to continue compensation tax in Oldham County city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of La Grange approved an amendment that will continue a compensation tax on Monday night. La Grange City Council passed the amendment in a 5-3 vote after an hourslong public forum hosted in the Oldham County city. Oldham County residents spoke out over a...
wdrb.com
Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
wdrb.com
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
Comments / 0