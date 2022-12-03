Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
French Montana Joins Moh Green and 1da Banton on New Single and Video
Dope new collaboration between award-winning US rap star French Montana, Nigerian breakout star 1da Banton and French Algerian DJ and producer Moh Green titled ‘JO’. The song is fittingly titled ‘Jo’ which means dance in Yoruba as it is an infectious afroclub jam that’s calling on the listener to lose their inhibitions and dance, so it’s a very fun offering that I hope you’ll enjoy – the video is already at over 185K views on YouTube.
thehypemagazine.com
Migrant Motel Shares New Single ‘Shame’ with Accompanying Video
Migrant Motel combines modern Alt.Pop sounds with contemporary production techniques into a blend that is unique yet familiar. They have been making music and developing their sound since 2017 and the band has built their fan base in Mexico and throughout Latin America. They are now aiming their sites on the growing Bi-Lingual and Bi-Cultural youth movement in the United States. With the release of the new song ‘Shame’, the band is expanding its reach in the evolving culture.
thehypemagazine.com
Singer/Songwriter DeneQuia Makes a ‘Movie’ with New Single
Nowadays, music has become an integral part of everyday life, with music, we wake up, travel, play sports, and relax. Very often, our mood and well-being depend on the composition that we listen to. With such a huge variety of genres, styles, and musical artists, it is not surprising that we have become more careful in choosing our favorite tracks. The special display of music feels good to hear as the elements work together perfectly to make something enjoyable for us to hear. That incredible display of music is what you get from DeneQuia. In fact, icons from different industries, especially entertainment, look almost identical. This somehow shows that those who deviate from the standard have a limited chance of success. But today, since the introduction of characters with diverse cultural roots, these standards have been slowly challenged, pushed the boundaries, exceeded expectations, and broken the status quo for many years.
thehypemagazine.com
Chief Keef Announces ‘Finally Rich (Complete Edition)
Just in time to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the original Finally Rich (released 12/18/12 via Interscope Records), Chief Keef will be adding 7 tracks, including a verse from Wiz Khalifa, to this extra deluxe version of his seminal classic. You can find the additional tracklist below!. For a quick...
thehypemagazine.com
Proto Hologram & Spotify Beam Metro Boomin for 2 City Live Mix Session
In an epic hologram event— Metro Boomin beamed from Astro Studios in Atlanta live to Cool Kicks in Los Angeles and to Miami’s Patron of the New to cook a beat live via interactive hologram using Proto technology, all sponsored by Spotify, part of the Heroes&Villains album rollout. This is the first time a beat has been created via live holoportation.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
thehypemagazine.com
Steve Aoki and 3LAU Announce PUNX Supergroup
2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki and world-renowned chart-topper 3LAU announce their new project PUNX, the world’s first DJs associated with CryptoPunks NFT characters. Led by two of the music industry’s most successful web3 entrepreneurs, Aoki and 3LAU join forces to create an innovative audio-visual IRL-meets-metaverse supergroup. PUNX marks the first time Aoki and 3LAU are coming together as a duo to build off the sonic chemistry they established on their recent audio/visual NFT collaboration “Jenny.”
thehypemagazine.com
ZAIA Releases “Woah” Visual From New Album: Watch
After releasing an anticipation visual a few weeks ago for the new hit. Buzzing new artist ZAIA continues to campaign his new album, American Psycho, with the unveiling of the new music video for the project cut, “Woah.” Blessed by his Grandmother, “Woah,” like the rest of the album, tackles themes of heartbreak, imposter syndrome, and self-awareness.
thehypemagazine.com
Lil’ Dave Dave Believes That The Greatest Power Of Music Is Its Ability To Inspire Self-Expression
For most people, language is the most effective tool of communication for humans. That may seem to be so on the surface; however, experts studying language attribute only a certain percentage of self-expression to the language we speak. For them, there are several other ways in which we express ourselves. Chief among them – is music. And although the best self-expression comes from the musician in this regard, those who love music also express themselves by choosing the genres they love. Music indeed is a fascinating medium of self-expression. For Lil’ Dave Dave , it might even be the ultimate.
thehypemagazine.com
HunnaV is a Rap Artist Who Has a Vision: Inspiring People with His Music
There are many people that look at music with a very nostalgic attitude. You often times talk to people that seem to claim that it was better back in the day and the music is heading towards a very dark path even in terms of creativity. However, these naysayers might miss the opportunity to really dive deeper into what some of the most exciting new artists on the scene are able to offer to the music off today.
‘Silly, soggy’ or ‘screamingly good’? First responses to Avatar: The Way of Water emerge
The first responses to Avatar: The Way of Water have emerged online after the film’s world premiere in London on Tuesday. Full reviews of James Cameron’s long-in-the-making sequel to his own record-box-office fantasy epic won’t be published until next Tuesday, as per the distributor’s embargo, but critics are posting short responses on social media.
thehypemagazine.com
Aesja Says Her Happiness Comes First in Newest EP ‘Gold’
Houston-based musician, Aesja cultivates self-love and elevation through her many records. Aesja’s newest EP, in particular, encourages others to go with their gut. No matter the circumstance, she showcases in this project to do what’s best for you. The 4-track effort titled Gold symbolizes finding the light in...
thehypemagazine.com
The Crystal Nicole Experience Celebrates 20 Years of Music Industry and New Christmas Single ‘Silent Night Hush (Remix)’
The Crystal Nicole Experience allows attendees an opportunity to go on a musical journey with Crystal Nicole. We come together to celebrate the debut of Crystal’s solo career as an artist while also acknowledging her 20 years in the music industry already. Crystal Nicole will be performing her new single Silent Night Hush (Remix) live at The Christian Lounge.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Rareri a NY Based Musical Artist and Founder of Rareri World
Born October 18th,1996, Roszimm Barry known as Rareri always knew he was destined for greatness. Throughout Rareri’s life, music & creating has always stuck with him as a passion. After years of hard work & traditional success, Rareri realized this wasn’t fulfilling for him. Reflecting on self & his life, Rareri goes all in on his dream. A dream of making the world a better place through his creativity. Rareri focus is not towards the limelight/fame but using his story and purpose to motivate listeners through life. Rareri stands by the values of humanity, purpose & love. The artist truly believes with his vision & supporters of “Rareri World” they can make the world a better place.
thehypemagazine.com
TIDAL Celebrates Homegrown Artists With New Rising Georgia Series
Global music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL announced today a special edition of its TIDAL RISING documentary series, shining a light on four emerging artists across multiple genres, all hailing from Georgia – Lunar Vacation, Sakura, SwaVay, and Tom The Mail Man. For decades, Georgia has been a melting...
thehypemagazine.com
MOJA Delivers His Debut Mixtape Titled “I Was Curious”
Known popularly as MOJA, Mojacaine is an American-recording artist from New Jersey. This year, MOJA released his full-length debut mixtape I Was Curious. This project features a scintillating tracklist about curiosity and romance with an arrangement of infectious melodies. But whether it is the ad-libs, the witty lyrics, or the overall sonics and soundscape, there is definitely something to look forward to in a MOJA record, especially I Was Curious.
Comments / 0