Houston County, MN

KCRG.com

Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
winonaradio.com

DWI Charges for Kellogg Man Arrested With Juvenile Passenger

(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 18 and Burt Road east of Utica for a single vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4th, at 12:53 p.m. Deputies made contact with the driver, Joshua David Heins, 39, of Kellogg, who displayed signs of intoxication at the scene of the accident.
KELLOGG, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest

(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Faces DWI Charges

(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
WINONA, MN
wwisradio.com

No Injuries Following Tomah House Fire Over the Weekend

(Tomah, WI) — Investigators continue to try to determine the cause of weekend house fire in Tomah. Firefighters say the home suffered major damage because of the fire on Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt, though seven people were inside at the time. Firefighters say it took several hours to put the fire out.
TOMAH, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges

(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Dahl earns national Dealer of the Year nomination

The nomination of Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda, Dahl Ford, and Dahl Honda in La Crosse, Wis., and Dahl Chevrolet Buick GMC and Dahl Toyota in Winona, for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year was recently announced by TIME. Dahl was recognized for exceptional community service and industry accomplishments and was chosen to be one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar

(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation

ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA

