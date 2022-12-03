The nomination of Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda, Dahl Ford, and Dahl Honda in La Crosse, Wis., and Dahl Chevrolet Buick GMC and Dahl Toyota in Winona, for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year was recently announced by TIME. Dahl was recognized for exceptional community service and industry accomplishments and was chosen to be one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO