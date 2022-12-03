Read full article on original website
Related
Muscoda man arrested for 5th OWI offense in Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muscoda man for his 5th OWI offense in Monroe County Monday night.
KCRG.com
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
winonaradio.com
DWI Charges for Kellogg Man Arrested With Juvenile Passenger
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 18 and Burt Road east of Utica for a single vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4th, at 12:53 p.m. Deputies made contact with the driver, Joshua David Heins, 39, of Kellogg, who displayed signs of intoxication at the scene of the accident.
KIMT
Woman gets caught in mesh fence while fleeing, arrested for around a dozen charges in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A lengthy chase throughout southeast Rochester ended when a woman was arrested but she later refused to talk to law enforcement. It began at around 8 p.m. when a deputy observed a vehicle with a traffic violation in Marion Township. The vehicle slowed on the shoulder before getting back on the road and speeding up.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
KAAL-TV
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Jailed man starts fire with paperclip, damages area at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 45-year-old man already in custody started a fire in the jail using a paper clip before breaking sprinkler heads and a plexiglass window. Devon Sackett, 45, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property and potentially third-degree arson after the incident Friday night. The sheriff’s...
KIMT
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces DWI Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
A historic loss: No one injured in fire at Tomah Veteran facility
Five veterans were inside a Tomah residential facility when it caught fire Saturday night. No one was injured, but the historic building may be a loss.
wwisradio.com
No Injuries Following Tomah House Fire Over the Weekend
(Tomah, WI) — Investigators continue to try to determine the cause of weekend house fire in Tomah. Firefighters say the home suffered major damage because of the fire on Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt, though seven people were inside at the time. Firefighters say it took several hours to put the fire out.
winonaradio.com
Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges
(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
winonapost.com
Dahl earns national Dealer of the Year nomination
The nomination of Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda, Dahl Ford, and Dahl Honda in La Crosse, Wis., and Dahl Chevrolet Buick GMC and Dahl Toyota in Winona, for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year was recently announced by TIME. Dahl was recognized for exceptional community service and industry accomplishments and was chosen to be one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023.
winonaradio.com
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
‘Careless use of smoking material’ cause of Saturday night blaze at Tomah residential facility
The fire department was called to 110 East Council Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those first on scene said that heavy fire was coming from the Northwest side and was growing quickly.
KIMT
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
KIMT
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after storage building heavily damaged by fire near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a storage building near Holmen Sunday afternoon. According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire was first called in at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen. In...
