Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
WFAA
Winter Meetings Preview: What’s next for the Texas Rangers?
SAN DIEGO, California — The 2022 Winter Meetings have kicked off in San Diego where every team comes to the Manchester Grand Hyatt looking to connect with other teams, meet with the agents of free agents, and discuss deals that will shape their 2023 clubs. The Texas Rangers join...
Houston Astros reportedly in talks with All-Star outfielder before Winter Meetings
As the MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday, the Houston Astros are reportedly in active pursuit of another All-Star hitting
Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Rocky Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox are unsurprisingly making first baseman Bobby Dalbec available via trade after a brutal season.
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The Mets may be looking into signing a former Red Sox fan-favorite
Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
Former Top Prospect Hopes to Revive Career with Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with outfielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara, 23, was once one of baseball's most promising prospects, when he was a member of the Texas Rangers' organization.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Deadspin
The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to
The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
Phillies Lack Appetite For Free Agents Tied to Qualifying Offer
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters at the Winter Meetings on Monday that he's likely done pursuing free agent who rejected qualifying offers.
Rangers to Hire Michaelene Courtis: Report
The Texas Rangers are hiring the highest-ranking woman in team history to the baseball operations staff. The Texas Rangers are preparing to hire Michaelene Courtis away from the San Diego Padres in a move that would make her the highest-ranking woman to serve in the club's baseball operations. The Dallas...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement
One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats. Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the...
Brian Daboll made baffling decision at end of Giants’ tie
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.
The other puzzling Giants moment from tie that will now be scrutinized
When Saquon Barkley, still clearly upset about what transpired to produce the first tie game of his career, was asked what he thought about coach Brian Daboll opting to punt the ball away with 1:42 remaining in overtime, he offered the exact sentiments expected of him. First: Express confidence that you and your offense could have converted on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Second: Express confidence in the head coach for deciding not to trust the offense to convert on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. “As a competitor, you want to go out there and make those plays,” Barkley said. “At the end...
