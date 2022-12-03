Read full article on original website
Margaret J. Perritt
Margaret Jones Perritt, 85, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Jones, and her husband and love of her life, Donald R. Perritt. She...
Ann R. Charlesworth
Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
George W. Simpson Jr.
George William Simpson Jr., 81, of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, passed away Nov. 27, 2022, from a stroke due to Parkinson’s disease. Bill was born Jan. 27, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee, to George William Simpson and Helen Douglas Simpson. He graduated from McGill Toolen High School in Mobile, Alabama, and, after four years in the U.S Air Force, the Georgia Institute of Technology with a certificate in architecture. The bulk of Bill’s career was spent in development and construction in Atlanta, Georgia. After officially retiring from construction, Bill worked at Poole Brothers in Boothbay Harbor and detailed cars as a hobby.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater
Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
How quickly December has moved in. With the holidays approaching people are busy planning, shopping, and decorating. By the end of the day, after all the hustle bustle you might want to sit and relax with a warm drink or a glass of your favorite spirits. Take time to put your feet up with a good mystery because tomorrow you will check your list and begin again.
Out and about for holiday crafts, food and more
Being inside on a rainy December Saturday was what it was all about Dec. 3, and greeting those arriving at the Congregational and Methodist churches in Boothbay Harbor, and the Boothbay Region Historical Society Museum open house, were multitudes of holiday warmth and cheer. The Congregational Church Christmas Fair in...
Santa, Mrs. Claus and crew come ashore!
Dozens of children and adults were excited to see Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a handful of elves arrive at the Boothbay Harbor town dock on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4 as they stepped off the excursion boat Novelty, which picked up the North Pole group. The Boothbay Lights event was delayed a day as rain fell on Saturday.
It was a jolly Holiday Festival
Boothbay Region Garden Club held its annual Holiday Festival Dec. 2 and 3 in a new location and, by early accounts, both the event and location met with great reviews. There were shops – Etc., Nature’s Gifts, Table & Mantle, Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, Wreaths, and themed, decorated holiday trees that ranged from 2’ to 5’. Themes included Mah Jongg, support Ukraine, Jesus is the reason, puzzle pieces, and more. “Dinner’s Ready,” the soups, chowders and casserole meals cooked up by garden club members, were as popular this year as last. Most of the 60-plus meals were gone Friday!
Santa Claus arrives for Southport Lights Up
Santa Claus arrived a little early this year on Dec. 2 in Southport. Father Christmas arrived at Southport General Store around 5 p.m. on his motorcycle and delivered pre-Christmas presents to good little boys and girls during the annual “Southport Lights Up” event. Prior to Claus’ visit, residents...
Remember Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941 – never, ever forget. To all my veteran friends and veterans one and all, every day on the calendar is a day to remember and honor those who served. So, to Stott, Arthur, Fran, Ed, Miles, Linc, Barry, Dave, Roger, Frank, Jim, Phil, Chris ... just to name few ... God bless you all and thank you for your service to our country, state, community and your families. Stay strong, stay safe. God Bless America.
