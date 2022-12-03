Miranda Lambert Drives 30 Minutes Out of Her Way for 1 Favorite Snack

Miranda Lambert shows no signs of slowing in her country music domination. Unfortunately, like many celebrities, she receives plenty of unsolicited criticism about her weight. The singer approaches her diet with a no-nonsense attitude, uncomplicated meals, and room for an occasional treat. One of her favorite snacks is found at a particular gas station convenience store, and Lambert will literally go the extra mile to get it.

How did Miranda Lambert get fitter?

Miranda Lambert at the 2022 CMA Awards | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lambert has no problem admitting her weight fluctuates. The country star also doesn’t mind being curvy, and fans often tell her they appreciate seeing a celebrity who isn’t unrealistically thin.

But as she approached her 30th birthday, Lambert wanted to get fitter. So she began working with a personal trainer and dropped a dress size. The regimen has also helped her maintain a healthier lifestyle despite personal turmoil .

The now-39-year-old’s diet isn’t overly restrictive, and she enjoys various healthy foods. Breakfast is usually a light meal of fruit, egg whites, and avocado. She often opts for vegetable soup or grilled chicken for lunch. And dinner might include a hearty and satisfying main dish such as meatloaf or enchiladas.

Although she usually opts for healthier choices most of the time, Lambert isn’t willing to sacrifice the foods she enjoys. After all, she likes to eat and sees no reason to avoid her favorites.

“I haven’t given up everything! I try to just cut everything in half,” she told Hello!

Miranda Lambert goes out of her way for Buc-ee’s beef jerky

In a 2019 interview on The Bobby Bones Show , Miranda Lambert expressed her down-to-earth attitude, including her love for a special treat from an unexpected place.

“I love Buc-ee’s,” she admitted. “It’s like my happiest place.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Buc-ee’s, it’s a country store and gas station located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Lambert revealed she’s happy to drive the extra mile to find a location.

“The closest one to my house is still like 30 minutes away from my parents, and I’ll go out of my way when I go home. They have a jerky bar,” she said. To emphasize her love of Buc’ee’s jerky, she repeated this important fact later in the interview: “and a jerky bar, again, I say.”

Lambert’s devotion to the dried-meat snack doesn’t mean she has abandoned her healthy ways. Health reports that beef jerky can be a convenient protein source that fits well into keto and low-carb diets. However, it’s high in sodium, so it’s best enjoyed in moderation.

The star stunned at the recent CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert recently traded her Buc-ee’s runs for a fancier evening. In November, the star performed at the 2022 CMA Awards show. She joined Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood to sing a tribute to the late country star Loretta Lynn .

Lambert wasn’t there only to perform. She was also nominated for three awards : Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. Although she didn’t win this time around, her performance wowed the audience. She also looked stunning in a pink satin gown with a black lace overlay.

When Lambert decided to focus on her health, she kicked up her fitness routine and opted for fresh, healthful foods. Her practical approach to dieting leaves plenty of room to focus on what really matters, including her music and the occasional beef jerky indulgence.

