Arizona State

Denny Hamlin’s Big Idea Wouldn’t Fix the Championship 4, but at Least He’s Trying

By John Moriello
 4 days ago

He’ll be the first to admit it sounds like sour grapes, but Denny Hamlin isn’t wrong to question NASCAR’s Championship 4 format for determining season titles. Hamlin threw out fresh ideas on Thursday in Nashville ahead of the NASCAR awards banquet, and at least one needs to be adopted.

Denny Hamlin continues to chase that elusive first NASCAR championship

There’s no doubt the selection committee will vote Denny Hamlin into the NASCAR Hall of Fame a few years after his retirement. His 48 NASCAR Cup Series victories and 17 in the Xfinity Series have all but assured as much. That doesn’t mean he isn’t missing the most important word that could appear on his plaque: champion.

Hamlin finished third in points in 2006, his first full season in the Cup Series, and has added a runner-up finish and another third place since. Ross Chastain’s mad dash at Martinsville was all that kept the driver of the No. 11 Toyota from a fourth straight Championship 4 appearance.

Hamlin, 42, likely has at least three more cracks at the elusive first title if he desires. However, the way NASCAR conducts the championship battle could continue holding him back.

Don’t blame Denny Hamlin for not wanting to settle titles in Phoenix

Certain drivers excel at certain tracks. Nine of Kevin Harvick’s 60 victories have come at Phoenix Raceway. Kyle Busch has won as many Cup Series races, but only three have come at the Avondale, Arizona, track.

Denny Hamlin is acutely aware of how that works. A cursory glance at his results suggests he’d be thrilled if NASCAR ran all its races at Pocono, Martinsville, and Darlington. He’d be in David Pearson territory for career wins by now with a schedule like that.

The reason we cite Phoenix Raceway is that it hosts two races per season. One of them is the Championship 4, the 10 th and final Cup Series race. Two seasons ago, Chase Elliott won the title there, with the other Championship 4 drivers – Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Hamlin – rounding out the top four finishers.

“My mom knew I wasn’t going to win the championship in 2020 because she flew on a flight with Coy (Gibbs, a Joe Gibbs Racing executive), and he said, ‘Yeah, we have no chance because we just aren’t good on these types of racetracks. So, we have zero shot,’” Hamlin said . “So, she’s like, ‘Oh. Well, that stinks.’

“And I knew we weren’t going to win. We just didn’t have the speed the other guys did.”

That’s the argument for rotating the final race among at least three or four tracks, each distinctly different.

Denny Hamlin wants to expand the Championship 4 schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPVW3_0jWFFVbX00
Denny Hamlin, left, talks with Chase Elliott during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2022. | Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

RELATED: Denny Hamlin Throws the Roval Under the Bus: ‘Now We’re Going To Go to Some Race Tracks Where We Can Go Racing’

While careful to say we haven’t seen an undeserving series titlist, Denny Hamlin’s bigger point while speaking to reporters this week was that a one-race, winner-takes-all format for the Championship 4 is susceptible to fluke outcomes. He suggested the final phase of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs should consist of three races, similar to the first three rounds.

“I just think we’ve seen it come down to cautions from maybe a car that wasn’t even in the race. That shouldn’t affect the champions of the race. If you stretch it out over a three-race series, I believe that you’ll get more of the ‘right’ champion.”

Denny Hamlin

The most notable issue there is that it adds two more chances for misfortune for the Championship 4 drivers. A blown tire could put one car into the wall 10 laps into the first race, and a wreck could take out another contender 30 laps into the second race. Suddenly, the championship comes down to two cars in a field of 36, making it even less optimal than now.

If we gave Hamlin a do-over, he might focus on how NASCAR assigns too much value to regular-season wins and not enough to those earned in the playoffs. Even in a season of parity like 2022, every driver who won just once in 26 tries reached the playoffs, earning five playoff points in the process.

A possible alternative to the current Championship 4

While victories in the first nine playoff races earn advancement to the next phase, the winners pick up just five additional points. If a driver who isn’t in the playoffs wins, then no one secures those five points.

A potential two-part solution:

  • Expand the playoff field from 16 cars to 20, thereby assuring more drivers make the field based upon points earned over a long regular season. It also changes the Championship 4 to a Championship 8.
  • Make playoff wins worth 12 or 15 points and guarantee that the highest-finishing playoff driver gets eight or 10 points even if he doesn’t win.

That adds urgency and drama to the first two transfer races, after which points are reset. It shakes up the standings, rewards drivers who consistently ran in the top 10 without multiple wins, and makes the final race more compelling with eight cars in the hunt.

Adding more winless drivers to the original playoff field runs the risk of crowning champions who reached Victory Lane just once or twice all year, but it also rewards exceptional consistency over 36 races.

That’s closer to the old points system that purists still crave while all but assuring that half a dozen cars will come out of the final restart of the final race with a shot at the championship.

Hamlin gets his goal – a winner based upon a broader body of work – and fans are guaranteed drams over the final 20 laps of a 10,000-lap season.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

FanSided

NASCAR: 5 seats still open for the 2023 season

Five of the 36 chartered entries, spread across three teams, still do not have any confirmed drivers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Two more teams solidified their driver lineups for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season earlier in the offseason, with both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing confirming driver number four in their respective rosters for next year.
Speedway Digest

Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023

JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
OHIO STATE
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Never Forget the Time He Got Fired From His Dad's Car Dealership

There are plenty of NASCAR fans who adamantly argue that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wouldn't be where he is today if not for the Earnhardt name and the legacy secured for him by his late dad, "The Intimidator" himself, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, one thing's for sure: there was a time when having the Earnhardt name didn't mean squat for ol' Junior. At least it didn't keep him from getting fired from Dale Sr.'s car dealership.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think

Ty Gibbs revealed to reporters there is one particular driver he has worked with in his transition to the Cup Series in 2023 and it's not who most fans would expect. The post Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite

Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
FanSided

NASCAR: Potential TV disaster avoided with new deal

Fox and DIRECTV announced a multi-year distribution agreement over the weekend, meaning a potential disaster was avoided for many NASCAR fans. On Saturday, Fox Corporation and DIRECTV announced a renewal of Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and retransmission consent for each of the local Fox Television Stations across DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023

Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Incriminating Photo of His Past Team ‘Working Hard,’ and Denny Hamlin and Rodney Childers Gladly Join the Conversation

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed a photo on Twitter that showed his race team "working hard," or cheating as NASCAR refers to it. His tweet prompted a couple notable names to respond. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Incriminating Photo of His Past Team ‘Working Hard,’ and Denny Hamlin and Rodney Childers Gladly Join the Conversation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023

With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
fordauthority.com

Harvick To Decide Future In No. 4 NASCAR Ford By Daytona

Kevin Harvick has yet to decide whether he will continue to drive the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang beyond the 2023 Cup Series season, but he said that he will make an announcement before the 2023 Daytona 500 in Februrary, according to NASCAR. Harvick has driven for 23 consecutive seasons...
MICHIGAN STATE
racer.com

Newgarden and McLaughlin to run Rolex 24 with Tower Motorsports

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate, three-time Australian Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, have been confirmed for their first Rolex 24 At Daytona appearance with Tower Motorsports. The IndyCar stars join Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson and team owner/defending IMSA LMP2 champion John...
The Comeback

Rajah Caruth joins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team

NASCAR, which has been trying to bring more diversity into the sport, has added another full-time Black driver to its ranks. NBC Sports reported Tuesday that GMS Racing has signed Rajah Caruth to drive the No. 24 truck full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The 20-year-old Caruth competed in seven Xfinity Series races last Read more... The post Rajah Caruth joins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

221K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
