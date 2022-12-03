ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience a German Christmas market in Hudson for Christkindlmarkt Dec. 9-11

By Submitted by Hudson-Landsberg sister City
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOZdo_0jWFFR4d00

Hudson’s Clocktower Green will once again be transformed into a German Christmas market as the city celebrates the holidays and its sister city relationship with Landsberg, Germany.

The Hudson Christkindlmarkt will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 10; and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11.

The annual winter street market, a tradition throughout Germany, will feature more than 30 Northeast Ohio vendors selling unique handmade gifts, German food and pastries, draft beer, hot mulled wine and hot apple cider.

Krampus and Saint Nicholas will greet guests in the gazebo.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for children throughout the tents on the Greens.

Volunteers are still needed to make this year’s event a success. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090d45a9a82ba5fe3-christkindlmarkt2 or from the link on the @HudsonLandsberg Facebook post.

Hudson-Landsberg Sister City, which hosts the Christkindlmarkt and summer Biergarten, is a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing cultural experiences and education opportunities within the Hudson community.

Comments / 0

 

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

