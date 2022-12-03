Read full article on original website
WMTW
Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close
PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check
Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
mainebiz.biz
South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer
South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
themainewire.com
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
We all tend to wonder about how many people live in our city, state, or county, and it seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. But I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Now, I don't...
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WPFO
State Fire Marshal says pattern is developing in marijuana fires in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
These 30 Maine Towns Would Be Perfect for a Magical Christmas Movie
Let's be honest, Maine is a magical state on its own. Maine offers so much such as beautiful oceans, majestic mountains, lighthouses, lobster, as well as many lakes and rivers. Honestly, these are just some of the reasons why Maine would and does look absolutely amazing on the screen. Yes,...
mainebiz.biz
On a roll: Auburn tire retailer expands with new Vermont store
VIP Tires & Service has expanded its regional footprint with its fifth location in Vermont amid a bullish business outlook for 2023. The Auburn-based company, led by President and CEO Tim Winkeler, opened its 67th location last week at a former Hyundai car dealership in Bennington. The new store is located at 183 Phyllis Lane and employs eight people, including manager John Chapman. That brings the company's total to more than 600 employees.
mainebiz.biz
Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year
Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Bangor In?
Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
K9 Detects Drugs & Two People Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking in Bangor, Maine
Two people were arrested for trafficking narcotics on Saturday night after a K9 team detected drugs during a traffic stop in Bangor. K9 Team Detects Illegal Drugs; Weapons Found During Traffic Stop. Officer Reynolds and K9 Raye discovered 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and firearms. Police said...
coast931.com
Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction
A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
Exiting lawmaker asks U.S. DOJ to investigate Maine criminal justice system
AUGUSTA, Maine — Retiring state Rep. Jeff Evangelos asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday to place Maine’s criminal justice system under federal review and supervision for what he said are multiple attempts by the attorney general’s office to thwart reform during the past four years.
