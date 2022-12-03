ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close

PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check

Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer

South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out

Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
mainebiz.biz

On a roll: Auburn tire retailer expands with new Vermont store

VIP Tires & Service has expanded its regional footprint with its fifth location in Vermont amid a bullish business outlook for 2023. The Auburn-based company, led by President and CEO Tim Winkeler, opened its 67th location last week at a former Hyundai car dealership in Bennington. The new store is located at 183 Phyllis Lane and employs eight people, including manager John Chapman. That brings the company's total to more than 600 employees.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year

Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
BATH, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Bangor In?

Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
BANGOR, ME
coast931.com

Bowdoin student with nut allergy dies from severe allergic reaction

A Lewiston High School graduate who was in his freshman year at Bowdoin College died Saturday night from an allergic reaction. The superintendent of Lewiston schools says Omar Osman had a severe nut allergy and died on the way to the hospital after an unexpected exposure. A message from Bowdoin...
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy