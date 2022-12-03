ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Women's Health

Justin Theroux Tagged Jennifer Aniston In An Emotional Instagram Post About Rescue Dogs

Justin Theroux shared a passionate post on Instagram encouraging people to adopt rescue dogs. The actor tagged his ex, Jennifer Aniston, in the post's caption. Aniston recently joined Instagram and shared dogs with Theroux. "Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️," Theroux wrote....
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
People

Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Women's Health

Where Is 'My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Now? Legal Battle Updates, Firing, Penthouse News And More

The first season of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life introduced the world to Julia Haart, a fashion designer and mother of four living in Manhattan after running away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Viewers got a peek into Julia's fancy trips, expensive clothes, and new, luxe life as an executive at one of the world's top modeling agencies.
Mary Duncan

"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlize Theron: “I Don’t Need to Be an Enigma”

Tucked into a booth in the back of a Beverly Hills piano bar sits Oscar winner Charlize Theron, barely recognizable with a tight tussle of jet-black hair. She’d chopped it the day earlier, to the horror of her daughters, now 7 and 10, but then Theron has never been wedded to one image — nor has she made a career of trying to fit in. In fact, if you’re expecting another guarded, on-message actress, you have Theron mistaken. Over the course of three hours on a Friday evening in November, the face of Dior dropped a grand total of 154 F-bombs,...
Women's Health

What Is The Haart Sphere? Inside 'My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart's New Metaverse Business

It's been less than a week since the season two premiere of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, and fans of the show already have tons of questions. If you haven't already binge-watched the new episodes, you should know that this season reveals how Julia Haart's business gets flipped upside down amid her divorce from her ex-husband Silvio Scaglia.

