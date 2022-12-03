Read full article on original website
Oregon Commit Blake Purchase Named MaxPreps Colorado POY
Oregon's 2023 class is filled with intriguing talent, and a lot of that resides in the trenches. One of the top players in the fold for Dan Lanning and co. is Englewood (Col.) Cherry Creek High School edge rusher Blake Purchase, who committed to the Ducks over Iowa State and others back in September.
Oregon RB Sean Dollars enters the transfer portal
A second running back from Oregon has entered the transfer portal as Sean Dollars has elected to put his name into the portal. Dollars — who entered the transfer portal following Mario Cristobal's departure before returning — played the first full season of his collegiate career in 2022 and saw more than four games of action since the pandemic-shortened season of 2020.
Tracking Oregon State's Football Departures: Transfer Portal, NFL Draft, Graduates (December 6th Update)
The first transfer window of the 2022 college football offseason opened on Monday, December 5th, unleashing chaos across the nation as countless student-athletes announced their intentions to continue their careers at new institutions. That Transfer Portal pandemonium hasn’t affected Oregon State as much as other programs, at least not yet,...
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith Pac-12 named co-coach of the year, record 19 Beavers make all-conference team
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith was honored Tuesday as the Pac-12 co-coach of the year, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer on the all-conference teams selected by a vote of conference coaches. In addition, Beavers running back Damien Martinez was named the Pac-12′s offensive freshman of the year. Nineteen Beavers...
PODCAST: Reacting to Will Stein's reported hiring as Oregon's new OC
Oregon will reportedly hire Will Stein to be replace Kenny Dillingham as the school's new offensive coordinator. Erik Skopil and Jared Mack reacted to the news and what it means, including who Stein might bring west. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen Audibles Podcast with Matt Prehm,...
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State Football Ranked #14 in final CFP Poll
It’s official Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will compete in the college football playoffs. Alabama was just left out of the playoffs at #5. Oregon State football moved up one spot in the rankings after beating Oregon last weekend. Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:. Utah #8.
PODCAST: Dan Lanning updates us on the OC search, Bo Nix, Transfers in and out of Oregon, and a lot more
Dan Lanning held a press conference after the Oregon Ducks were selected to play in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. This was his first presser since speaking after the loss at Oregon State, and he provided updates on the search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix, transfers, Oregon's recruitment in the transfer portal, how the Ducks are operating without a few transfers, and a lot more. Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of DuckTerritory.com break down all the items from that press conference you need to know about.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Las Vegas Bowl featuring Florida vs. Oregon State changes kickoff time, TV network
One day after announcing a matchup between Florida and Oregon State, the Las Vegas Bowl has announced a new kickoff time and television network for the game. The game was originally set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC but has since been changed to 2:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
KTVL
Measure 114 becomes law Thursday; police groups call implementing new system 'a challenge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Ballot Measure 114 is scheduled to become law on Thursday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) said Monday, they are doing everything they can to make sure permits to purchase are available but say “it is a challenge.”. The association says the infrastructure,...
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Emerald Media
A new era for the Register Guard
Editor's note: A previous caption for this photo incorrectly said Kahle and O'Meara were laid off. The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion page due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the page, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell.
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
klcc.org
Oregon to pay $2.5M settlement following adjudicated teenager’s death by suicide
The family of a teenager who died by suicide while in an Oregon agency’s custody has reached a $2.5 million settlement agreement, exactly three years after his death. While judicially committed to the care of the Oregon Youth Authority, Brett Bruns, 19, lived at Looking Glass Community Services, a 24-hour supervised group facility in Eugene. The legal complaint says a supervisor, Nicholas Brown, placed Bruns on suicide watch after seeing him tie his shoelaces into a noose.
Lebanon-Express
Albany's official election results: How the initially close races went down
Official election results are in, and Albany’s city government has made some historic firsts. Albany will have a younger City Council comprised of the most female councilors it’s ever had. The new slate of officials will have five out of six City Council seats held by women. That’s...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114
EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
philomathnews.com
Vehicle crashes and catches fire near Philomath
A single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon just west of Philomath ignited an engine fire and shut down Highway 20 for a short time but the two occupants suffered only minor injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 4 to the incident, which occurred...
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
