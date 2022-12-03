ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

The top 5 moments of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame, one year later

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMxqH_0jWFDfYL00
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's been one year since Notre Dame named Marcus Freeman its head football coach. Here are the top 5 Freeman moments of the last year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Defensive Lineman Osita Ekwonu to Transfer from Notre Dame

Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Osita Ekwonu has entered the Transfer Portal and is transferring from the Fighting Irish football program. The 6-0, 235-pounder arrived as part of the 2019 recruiting class. As a freshman back in 2019, Ekwonu saw actin in three games. He played mainly on special teams...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Irish ranked #19 in AP Poll and CFB Playoff is set

On Sunday the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll released their latest set of rankings on Sunday, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish come in at #19 and #20 respectively. Notre Dame’s lone ranked win of the season remains the Clemson Tigers who check in at #10 and #11. Depending upon the bowl game results, Notre Dame will have a strong chance to finish in the top 15 for the season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Badin rector leaves, second departure announced this week

Azucena “Ceni” De La Torre, the former rector of Badin Hall, left her position late this week, according to an email sent to Badin residents Friday afternoon. De La Torre’s departure is the second to be announced in three days, following Walsh Hall’s former rector Kate Palko on Wednesday. De La Torre previously worked with campus ministry at DePaul University.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Man injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse

A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City

One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp. Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles, and two shotguns that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man. Updated: 44 minutes...
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
HOBART, IN
WHIO Dayton

CONCERT UPDATE: Travis Tritt is coming to Hobart Arena

The Hobart Arena just announced that Travis Tritt is coming back to the venue in 2023. You can see him along with special guests War Hippies on Thursday, March 30th at 7:30 PM. Concert Info. Date: Friday, March 30th. Time: 7:30 PM. Location: Hobart Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
HOBART, IN
News Now Warsaw

Large Crowd Expected For Tonight’s US 30 Meeting In Warsaw

WARSAW – A large crowd – likely hundreds of people – are expected to attend Tuesday night’s meeting at Lincoln Elementary in Warsaw concerning the long-term reconstruction of U.S. 30. Indiana Department of Transportation has not officially embraced the project, which would convert the existing highway...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy