The top 5 moments of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame, one year later

On Sunday the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll released their latest set of rankings on Sunday, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish come in at #19 and #20 respectively. Notre Dame’s lone ranked win of the season remains the Clemson Tigers who check in at #10 and #11. Depending upon the bowl game results, Notre Dame will have a strong chance to finish in the top 15 for the season.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO