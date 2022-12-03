ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

SMU commit Randy Reece supporting SOC on state playoff run

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LVGv_0jWFDdmt00
2023 WR Randy Reece. (Billy Embody - On3)

Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff wide receiver Randy Reece is out for the remainder of the season after an injury suffered in last week's win.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide got some bad news on Sunday afternoon when the team was excluded from the College Football Playoff for just the second time in the playoff’s history. The team got even more suprising news on Sunday evening as a two-year starter on the offensive line announced his intent to transfer from the Read more... The post Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Already Flipped Prominent 5-Star Recruit

That didn't take very long. Less than 24 hours after landing the Colorado head coaching job, head coach Deion Sanders has already flipped a prominent five-star recruit. Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2025 class, has flipped his commitment to Colorado. The five-star recruit had previously been...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game

College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
DENTON, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Already Made His National Championship Pick

Lane Kiffin isn't waiting around to make his national championship game pick. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach believes that Georgia is going to win back-to-back national titles. Kiffin made his pick on social media on Saturday night, following Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game. "Congrats on...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy