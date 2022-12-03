Read full article on original website
Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states, including N.J.
Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because the product might contain undeclared soy and coconut products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The supermarket chain issued the recall because the 48-ounce containers might have been distributed to 197...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Storm Chaser Makes 1 Mistake, Gets Hit By Giant Missouri Tornado
A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Pie
Wisevoter gathered a list of the top pie flavors in each state.
This Is The Most Popular Pie In Michigan
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most popular pie in every state.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Pie
Wisevoter gathered a list of the top pie flavors in each state.
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Thrillist
There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese
The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change. Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Food recall news: Rocky Mountain Pies, LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared (Tree Nuts Almonds) in Red Button Vintage Creamery 31.88 oz French Silk Pie
Rocky Mountain Pies, LLC of Salt Lake City, Utah is recalling 31.88 oz French Silk Pie with inkjet code date 2 266, because it may contain undeclared almonds. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts (almonds) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Map: How bad is the flu in Missouri?
(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
WBBJ
Grab a square and enjoy…It’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day!
Creamy or crunchy, it doesn’t really matter, enjoy a favorite peanut butter treat. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day and for many people the sweet dessert brings back lots of good memories. My grandmother’s kitchen would almost always include a dish of peanut butter fudge growing up and it was always delicious, but if you ever wondered where it originated from, here’s some information.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
WhistlePig’s Newest Rye Will Let You Pour Whiskey Out of a Glass Pig’s Rump
Fans of WhistlePig whiskey know the origin story of the name, which actually refers to a groundhog based on the high-pitched warning sound it makes. But for those hooked on the porcine connotation of the name, the distillery team sees you and has released a new limited-edition PiggyBank Rye which pours directly from the pork posterior. The WhistlePig PiggyBank bottle is modeled after the Berkshire Bitter Pig decanters that were manufactured in Cincinnati, Ohio in the late 19th century. Each bottle contains 10-year-old rye whiskey sourced from Canada, as opposed to the younger whiskey that is actually being distilled onsite at...
This Is The Best Pie In Virginia
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
