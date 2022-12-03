ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Byron Young's journey a lesson in resiliency and perseverance

By Brent Hubbs
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfbVa_0jWFDb1R00
Credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Tennessee senior Byron Young discussed the road less taken in a journey to college football few will ever be able to truly understand.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee RB Justin Williams-Thomas plans to enter transfer portal

Tennessee has another player headed to the NCAA transfer portal ahead of its opening on Monday. Freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who was set to redshirt this season having appeared in just three games, announced via social media on Sunday that he will enter the database when it formally opens. The former four-star prospect was a big recruiting win over Auburn for the Vols’ 2022 recruiting class, but he could leave the program after just one season.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN News 2

Vanderbilt QB, RB enter transfer portal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright has entered the transfer portal, according to a post on social media. “To my teammates, it has been a pleasure,” Wright wrote in his post. “We have been through tough times, and it was our love for one another that kept us together. I wish you all nothing but the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Opens As Underdogs In Orange Bowl

Tennessee opened as 4.5-point underdogs in its Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson, according to FanDuel. DraftKings$50 free bet with $5 + 20% Match up to $1,000 Claim Bonus. Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,250 on CaesarsClaim Bonus - Use Code STARTFULL. BetMGMUp to $1,000 Risk-Free BetClaim Bonus - Use Code ROCKYBET.
CLEMSON, SC
WSMV

Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee

Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
FRANKLIN, TN
livability.com

Why Are Companies Relocating to Williamson County?

Low costs and quality of talent pool among the reasons jobs and opportunities are pouring into this Middle Tennessee county. When company executives across the country are looking for a better location for their headquarters, Williamson County stands out as the place where they invest, grow and create jobs. CEOs...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million

More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Explore Johnny Cash’s Sumner County, Tennessee

While many people connect Johnny Cash to Nashville, most don’t realize that for 35 years both Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived outside of Nashville on picturesque Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fans are still eager to connect with Johnny and June’s legacy, traveling to Sumner County to witness the place the famed family called home.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp

R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy