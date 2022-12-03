ESPN projects Matthew Murrell as a second round NBA Draft pick

There was a moment during the Michigan State versus Penn State basketball game where head coaches Tom Izzo and Micha Shrewsberry shared a handshake with about two minutes left in the game. This is not very commonly seen, with most coaches saving handshakes and exchanging of words for before and after ballgames. Izzo explained the handshake and pulled back the curtain on his conversation with Shewsberry following the game.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO