ESPN projects Matthew Murrell as a second round NBA Draft pick
Matthew Murrell's sophomore season generated a ton of NBA Draft Buzz. Now, his junior season appears to be ever so important.
Matthew Murrell's sophomore season generated a ton of NBA Draft Buzz. Now, his junior season appears to be ever so important.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0