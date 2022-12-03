ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SOC DB Abdul Muhammad continues push for another state title

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIxTI_0jWFDYK800
2023 DB Abdul Muhammad. (Billy Embody - On3)

Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff safety Abdul Muhammad came up with an interception in a win over Melissa to advance to the state semifinals.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game

Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
DENTON, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm making Gaines on the court

The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court. The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
LITTLE ELM, TX
ntdaily.com

BREAKING: University fires head football coach Seth Littrell

The university parted ways with head football coach Seth Littrell, according to a statement made by president Neal Smatresk Sunday night. Littrell was in his seventh season and finished 44-44 after Friday’s loss to the University of Texas-San Antonio in the Conference USA championship game. “After a thorough assessment...
DENTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success

While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

New PGA Resort Coming Soon

The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
FRISCO, TX
WAPT

Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas

JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
JACKSON, MS
fox4news.com

Fort Worth resident wins $1M in Powerball drawing

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident is a million dollars richer after matching 5 of 6 numbers in a Powerball drawing last month. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The Quick Pick ticket matched all...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End

Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps

Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy