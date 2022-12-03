Read full article on original website
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Retail Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:. 1. Tesla Inc...
Nike (NKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) closed at $107.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had...
Quant Ratings Updated on 92 Stocks
We’re just a few days into December, but they’ve been quite volatile ones for the stock market. Monday was an especially hard day for stocks, as the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ slipped 1.8%, 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Stocks didn’t fare much better today, as the major indices continued to trek lower.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
With the holidays upon us, it will be the end of the year before we know it, and with less than four weeks left in the year, it seems safe to say that the growth-oriented Nasdaq, which is down nearly 28% year to date, will finish 2022 deep in the red.
The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson
The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
Nio, Alibaba, Bilibili among China stocks set for another rally as Covid controls ease
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese internet and electric-vehicle stocks are enjoying a sharp rally yet again in premarket trading Monday amid reports that officials in the country were easing pandemic restrictions. China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. On Monday,...
Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy Now?
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) posted its latest earnings report on Dec. 1. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Oct. 31, the electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator's revenue rose 93% year over year to $125 million but still missed analysts' estimates by $7 million. Its net loss widened from $69 million to $84 million, or $0.25 per share, which also missed the consensus forecast by $0.02. On an adjusted basis, its net loss widened from $47 million to $56 million.
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2022
Slide 1 of 11: For Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett, the 2022 bear market was one big Black Friday sale -- and the Oracle of Omaha went on a shopping spree. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsLearn: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000 Every quarter, institutional investment managers who control more than $100 million in assets are required to submit reports called 13-F filings with the SEC. And the three 13-F filings that Berkshire submitted in 2022 show that this was one of the busiest and most consequential years in the company's history. Here's a look at the biggest buys and sells that defined a dramatic year of trading for the world's most celebrated investor.
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
MongoDB stock rockets more than 25% on profit surprises
MongoDB Inc. shares soared in the extended session Tuesday after the database company surprised Wall Street with a profitable quarter while forecasting another one, while analysts had expected losses. MongoDB shares surged about 27% after hours, following a 2.7% decline in the regular session to close at $144.69. Over the...
Volatility In Markets Rises After S&P Records 4th Consecutive Drop
US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 recorded losses for the four straight sessions amid concerns over economic growth. Money markets see a 91% chance that the U.S. Fed will increase rates by 50 basis points at its December policy meeting. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shares...
Dow Drops 100 Points; US Trade Deficit Widens In October
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.31% to 33,842.20 while the NASDAQ fell 1.23% to 11,101.68. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.70% to 3,970.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
U.S. stock futures point to fifth day of losses as economic growth worries linger
U.S. stock futures were struggling to recover ground after a four-day losing streak, amid worries about the chances of an economic downturn in coming months. S&P 500 futures fell 10.25 points, or 0.2% to 3935. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 53 points, or 0.1% to 33574. Nasdaq 100 futures...
Stocks rally sputters as growth fears deepen
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed further enthusiasm about China's reopening. The S&P 500 had dropped for a fourth straight session on Tuesday and the brakes have come on a...
These stocks should do even better than the S&P 500 once the Fed pivots to lower interest rates
Investing in the S&P 500 Index is not the best way to profit from an anticipated Fed pivot. Not because U.S. equities won’t rally when the Federal Reserve decides to reduce the pace of its rate hikes. They probably will. But another category of stocks is quite likely to...
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
S&P 500 could plunge 20% in coming months as recession hits, BofA warns
The stock market could face another tumultuous year in 2023, with the S&P 500 experiencing a dramatic correction if the U.S. tumbles into a recession, according to Bank of America strategists. In a Monday analyst note, the strategists warned the benchmark index could call as low as 3,240 points, or...
