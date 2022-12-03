Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
WOWT
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
KETV.com
Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
knopnews2.com
Seasonable and beautiful conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Watching storm system Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a chilly and mainly cloudy day Monday, conditions will turn beautiful and seasonable during the day Tuesday into Wednesday, with a storm system, potentially bringing snowfall across the eastern side of the viewing area Thursday. As high pressure taking control of the viewing area...
Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water
A new report suggests that manure-laced litter, removed from chicken barns raising millions of chickens for Costco, is increasing contamination of some nearby streams in eastern Nebraska.
KETV.com
Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds
An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse...
CDC reports Nebraska is in 'Very High' category for flu cases
Flu cases are going up across the county and according to the CDC Nebraska is among the state with the highest rate of the flu. How it is impacting our community?
Ricketts, Nebraska delegation wrap up trade mission to Japan
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday wrapped up his second trip in about a month to Japan, calling the past week’s trade mission to promote Nebraska ag products a success. According to a media release, the governor and trade delegation met with Japanese government and business leaders...
cowboystatedaily.com
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that “a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”. The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
kfornow.com
Pillen Seeks Applications For High Level Positions
LINCOLN, NE (December 5, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen is now seeking qualified applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies for the U.S. Senate and Legislative District 21. U.S. Senate Vacancy. Senator Sasse’s resignation as U.S. Senator will be effective January 8, 2023. To have an expeditious process to...
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
Nebraska State Patrol promotes Captains to Major posts
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is proud to announce the promotion of Captain Jeff Roby to the position of Western Operations Major, as well as the promotion of Captain Jeff Wilcynski to the position of Eastern Operations Major. The two promotions follow the previous retirement of Major Mike Jahnke and...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the...
