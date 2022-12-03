ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds

An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
KEARNEY, NE
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska

(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
kfornow.com

Pillen Seeks Applications For High Level Positions

LINCOLN, NE (December 5, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen is now seeking qualified applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies for the U.S. Senate and Legislative District 21. U.S. Senate Vacancy. Senator Sasse’s resignation as U.S. Senator will be effective January 8, 2023. To have an expeditious process to...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline

OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy