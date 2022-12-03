ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts to game saving block on Sixers' Joel Embiid

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not often when one challenges Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid at the rim and they come away with the victory in that battle. For Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., that’s exactly what happened.

The Sixers had a chance late on Friday in Memphis as they trailed the Grizzlies 115-109 with about 30 seconds left. Embiid took the pass and he drove into the paint looking to bring Philadelphia a bit closer as he rose up for the slam.

Instead of getting two points, Jackson Jr. met Embiid at the summit and delivered one of the best defensive plays one will ever see with a swat at the basket.

“I’m going every time, or maybe not, you don’t know,” Jackson Jr. told reporters. “I’m looking at where I think he is going to put the ball, based on how many drives he’s done over the course of the game. Looking at (Steven Adams), because if Steve is in front, I’ll probably jump later, because he’ll probably do a second move on Steve, or don’t go at all because he’s covered.”

“I saw him get a step on Steve, so I knew he was going to gather and go up,” Jackson Jr. added. “So, I knew the timing. I knew he was going to go up with two hands and protect the ball. So, the only shot I got is right here at the rim, that’s my only chance.”

To be able to block a guy like Embiid is an impressive feat so a lot of credit has to go to Jackson Jr. Philadelphia’s star big man still had 35 points on the night, but the block by the athletic Jackson Jr. was a big factor.

“I can’t jump early or swipe early, it’s just not going to work for me,” Jackson Jr. finished. “That’s what I was seeing. It helps when Steve-O was out there, he makes it really easy for us to come over and help.”

