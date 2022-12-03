What’s the best way for Acura to improve upon its new Integra? Give it more power, better tires, and an upgraded chassis. So we’re pleased that the Integra’s upcoming performance variant, the Type S, takes its powertrain from the delightful new Honda Civic Type R and includes numerous handling upgrades. We drove a prototype of the Type S at Honda’s proving grounds in Tochigi, Japan. Slated to arrive this summer, the new model should offer the 40-plus crowd an alternative to the raucous Type R.

2 DAYS AGO