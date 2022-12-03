Read full article on original website
I Drove a Real-Life BMW M2 on a Virtual Racetrack and Survived
BMW's "M Mixed Reality" puts the user in a real car in a real environment and lets them drive on a digital racetrack. Wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset and driving a real BMW M2, I got to try the brand's mixed-reality creation. BMW debuted M Mixed Reality earlier this...
Tested: The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Scrambles Brand Perceptions
From the December 2022 issue of Car and Driver. The chaos of upheaval can create opportunity. Take the dawning EV revolution, which has already seen a startup car company rocket past century-old competitors to become the most valuable automaker on earth. In the latest upset, a Korean brand best known for low prices, long warranties, and liberal financing has created a machine with performance that rivals the most revered Germans.
Munro EV Looks Like Tesla Cybertruck and INEOS Grenadier's Love Child
This brand-new EV-only SUV from the U.K. startup Munro combines mechanical four-wheel drive with electric power. It's being offered with a choice of 295-hp and 375-hp motors and 61.0-kWh and 81.0-kWh battery packs. The new SUV, just called the "Mk1," will be coming to the U.S. in a limited run...
2024 Acura Integra Type S Is More Like What We Were Hoping For
What’s the best way for Acura to improve upon its new Integra? Give it more power, better tires, and an upgraded chassis. So we’re pleased that the Integra’s upcoming performance variant, the Type S, takes its powertrain from the delightful new Honda Civic Type R and includes numerous handling upgrades. We drove a prototype of the Type S at Honda’s proving grounds in Tochigi, Japan. Slated to arrive this summer, the new model should offer the 40-plus crowd an alternative to the raucous Type R.
Ford Transit Electric Delivery Vans Added to DHL Fleets
Ford Pro and DHL are bringing more electric delivery vehicles to more places, including a new order for 2000 all-electric Ford E-Transit vans. DHL plans to use mostly zero-emission vans by 2030 and has almost 27,000 electric vans in operation around the world. In the U.S., the commercial E-Transit starts...
McLaren Selling Heritage Collection Cars (Temporarily) to Finance Artura
McLaren is selling some of its vast collection of historical sports cars and Formula 1 cars to raise capital, as Bloomberg reported and Car and Driver confirmed with a McLaren spokesperson. The additional capital is needed to fund "certain technical upgrades" for the Artura supercar that have led to delivery...
Bentley Shows Off Custom Flying Spur Hybrid in Miami
This special Bentley Flying Spur is a collaboration between luxury automaker Bentley and custom shoemaker Dominic Ciambrone (a.k.a. "The Surgeon"), and comes directly after the pair released 10 sneakers, each based on a Bentley livery. The Flying Spur Hybrid Surgeon car is one of three Bentley Artwork vehicles being shown...
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Shows Newfound Length in Spy Photos
We managed to spy the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander at a testing site near our Michigan office. The extra length is immediately noticeable in photos. It seems Toyota is planning to slot the new three-row SUV to its lineup for the 2024 model year, filling the space between the standard Highlander and full-sized Sequoia.
We Watched the New Lamborghini Movie. Here's Why You Shouldn't
Racing on the streets, scandalous love affairs, V-12s, and Enzo’s scarves: It shouldn't take much to make a watchable film about sportscar development in 1960s Italy, especially if it's written and directed by Oscar-winning Bobby Moresco. Well, anyone can have an off day. We recently watched Lamborghini: The Man...
