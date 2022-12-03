10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Amazon gift cards, $3 smart plugs, $15 Blink Mini, more

Cyber Week 2022 has come to an end, but that certainly doesn’t mean all the best deals of the season are gone. In fact, some of today’s top deals are even better than what we saw during Cyber Week!

In this article, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is on sale at an all-time low of $159 — this is the first time it’s been in stock since the summer

BONUS DEALS: Be sure to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon’s sale on Bose home audio

Get 1st-Gen AirPods Pro for just $159 at Walmart — that’s the lowest price ever!

BONUS DEAL: There’s also a rare discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 that saves you $20 at Amazon

23andMe DNA tests are still on sale at Black Friday prices starting at just $79

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!