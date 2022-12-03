ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions would've drafted Travon Walker if Jaguars took Aidan Hutchinson

Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson were going to be the first two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, regardless which one the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to take with the No. 1 overall pick.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hutchinson was the top player on the Detroit Lions’ board, one spot ahead of Walker, who would’ve been the No. 2 pick if the Jaguars went the other direction.

“We liked him. I liked him,” Lions defensive coordinator Todd Wash said of Walker, via Birkett. “But I mean, he was a big, physical, powerful player and we liked him going into the draft. But I will say this, I love the one we got.”

Hutchinson said earlier this week that he thought for months that he’d be the Jaguars’ pick, and that the team’s decision not to draft him will stick with him forever.

Through the first 11 games of their respective careers, Hutchinson has been the more productive player. Detroit’s rookie has 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, and earned Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for his November. Walker has 2.5 sacks and one interception.

Jacksonville is hoping that Walker makes up ground by realizing his lofty potential. For now, though, it looks like the Lions have the edge when it comes to rookie pass rushers in Week 13.

