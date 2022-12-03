Read full article on original website
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Report: New York power grid at risk
(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
‘Outrageous’ Price Increase To Drive In New York Announced
Get ready to pay more to drive in New York State. On Monday, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway system. Tolls Will Likely Increase Across New York State Thruway. “As a tolling authority,...
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?
It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: NYS changes policy on suing SUNY students and now sues where they live
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After investigations by News10NBC and then the New York Times, the state has changed its policy when it sues students over SUNY tuition. The state is still filing lawsuits. Only instead of filing them in Albany, it’s filing them in the counties where the students live. That’s a major change. And the advocates say this will help students make arrangements to pay the money or fight it.
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Conservation News: 5 Things You Should Know
The Adirondack Council’s Forever Adirondacks Campaign Director Aaron Mair was recently in Egypt for the COP27 climate meeting. Mair said it was great to hear from Indigenous communities, but also noted that this COP meeting was highly attended by non-renewable energy concerns. But Mair came back more determined to have a positive impact on the climate change front.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
wyso.org
Analysis: Why is Frank LaRose pushing a ballot issue not many seem to like?
You really must wonder what Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is thinking. He's allowed himself to be the front man for a Republican super-majority that wants to move the goalposts for any citizen-lead petition initiative to change Ohio's constitution by a vote of the people. And it's not hard...
NY should revisit Pataki’s ‘three-strikes’ law to fight crime: ex-Gov. David Paterson
Former New York Gov. David Paterson said Sunday that he’s changed his mind — the Empire State should consider bringing back its “three strikes” law to help combat crime in the Big Apple. “I’ve sort of changed my opinion from what it was when I was younger because [of] so many of these repeat offenders and these situations where, but for the fact that they were released after committing a terrible crime, they then committed another crime,” Paterson told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable on WABC-770. “I think that’s when the attention has to be turned to the society that allows...
Free Fast Food For Life In New York State?
Sure, we all want to start the new year as healthy as we can. Quitting smoking, working out more and meal prepping are all part of the plan for 2023. It's really the same as every other year but this IS the year you WILL make the changes...right?. For those...
Approximately 125 cattle in Otisco dairy barn fire, Chief Harty says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The cause of a dairy barn fire in the town of Otisco is still undetermined after two firefighters were injured and multiple animals died on Saturday night, December 3. Otisco Fire Department Chief Tyler Harty tells NewsChannel 9 that about 125 cattle were in the dairy barn and it is not […]
