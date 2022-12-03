Read full article on original website
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
WCVB
21 arrested in connection with 'Cocaine Cowboys' drug operation in Mass., DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say 21 people are in custody in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Greater Lowell area that also included the trafficking of firearms. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as...
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access
Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman among group suing Sig Sauer, saying gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states, including Massachusetts, saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit,...
WCVB
Proposed regulation could force some Massachusetts homeowners to replace septic systems
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is proposing creating a new type of nitrogen-sensitive area — something that could impact thousands of septic system homeowners across Cape Cod. The proposal aims to reduce the amount of nitrogen leaching into waterways, primarily from homes with septic...
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
Reality Check: Forbes Just Proved Maine Is Full of Selfish Idiots
That's not a title I ever thought I'd type out. Hell, it's not a title I ever wanted to type out. But after what recently came out in a report from Forbes that straight up calls Maine out -- how do I not say that? Because Forbes proved it to be true.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
NECN
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
Visiting Acadia National Park in Maine Could Soon Cost You More Money
In just the last several years, Acadia National Park has gone from a quiet respite tucked away in Maine to drawing crowds that rival the opening of Disney World. But visitors already planning their trips to the extremely popular national park may encounter something new in 2023: a higher entrance fee.
