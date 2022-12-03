ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care

BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie

Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access

Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
