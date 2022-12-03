Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased. Stocks sank Tuesday, the second straight day of losses on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 500 points, or 1.5% in midday trading. That follows a nearly 500-point slide Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 2% and 2.5% respectively.

18 HOURS AGO