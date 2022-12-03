Read full article on original website
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
KTVZ
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased. Stocks sank Tuesday, the second straight day of losses on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 500 points, or 1.5% in midday trading. That follows a nearly 500-point slide Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 2% and 2.5% respectively.
KTVZ
Microsoft could soon have its first union
Some 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft-owned gaming studio ZeniMax are in the process of voting to form what would be the first union at the tech giant, organizers confirmed to CNN Business. The workers are organizing with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union and have until the end...
