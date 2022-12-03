Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Vehicle Theft Report During The School Day At Minooka High School Central Campus
Six Catalytic Converters were stolen from the Minooka High School Central Campus. It happened yesterday during lunchtime hour at around 12:30. The Minooka Community High School sent an email to parents and guardians yesterday. They’re working with the Minooka Police department and reviewing security footage. According to Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer, the converters were taken both from teacher and student owned vehicles. Police are looking for a black sedan. The school is urging people to report any suspicious activity and to contact the Minooka Police Department.
Man Charged With Stabbing In-Laws In Will County
A Wisconsin man is accused of violently attacking his in-laws in suburban Crete earlier this month. Michael Y. Liu is being held without bail on multiple charges, including attempted murder and home invasion. Prosecutors say he stabbed his in-laws, a husband and wife, inside a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court on December 1st. Liu turn himself in over the weekend. The female victim has been released from the hospital, while her husband remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Oooops Look Whose Watching!
I’m sure we’ve all pleaded our case with a police officer whose stopped us for some kind of violation. I remember being late getting to the studios of WDAI and was going pretty fast on Lower Wacker when I was stopped by a Chicago policeman. I apologized and told him I was late but he was going to write me up anyway until I told him who I was and where I was headed. He said “Man we listen to you every night” and decided I should be on my way. I thanked him and told him I would mention my gratitude to the diligence and understanding of the Chicago Police Department and away I went. Now I’m not a public servant, just a guy trying to get to work and avoid some hassle….and I did, but these days you just never know who’s watching. ie Body cams. Check this story about the Tampa Police Chief out.
CHEERS!: Prohibition Ends on This Day in 1933
Crowds jam a downtown Chicago bar as word came from Utah that prohibition has been repealed, Dec. 12, 1933. Before the scramble for a legal drink, the crowd tossed a few hats in the air and let loose a round of cheers. (AP Photo) It was this day in 1933...
Shakeup at the Will County Board Speakership
A shakeup at the Will County Board on Monday. The board is split even between democrats and republicans, 11-11. A vote was held for speaker. But when the vote occurred, Denise Winfrey (D-Joliet) was absent. Winfrey had to catch a flight. The final was vote elected longtime republican Judy Ogalla from Monee, 11 to 10. Had Winfrey were present, the vote would have ended in a tie and Will County Executive, Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is the tie breaker, likely, going to the democrat. But a big upset for the democrats giving the speakership to the republicans.
Joliet Man Sentenced to 12 Years in 2018 Shooting
A 32-year-old Joliet man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2018 shooting of a rifle into a home. Deanthony Williamson was convicted of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of a Firearm Without the Requisite Firearms Owner Identification Card.
Man Falls To His Death From Overpass On Dan Ryan
A man is dead after he fell from an overpass on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side. State police say several vehicles collided on I-90/94 early Saturday near 26th Street. David Ponce De Leon witnessed the crash and pulled over to the shoulder. He was standing near his car when another vehicle swerved around the previously crashed vehicles and hit De Leon’s car, which caused him to fall over a concrete wall and onto the roadway below. De Leon died at the scene and the driver who hit his vehicle was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Chicago Reaches $10M Settlement With Uber Eats, Postmates
The City of Chicago is agreeing to a ten-million-dollar settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates. Uber agreed to the payout following a city investigation into allegations of misconduct against Uber’s meal delivery platforms. Both were accused of listing Chicago restaurants on their platforms without the restaurants’ consent, being in violation of the City’s emergency fee cap ordinance, and other advertising-related conduct.
IG Report Details Hazing, Harassment Of Employee At Pontiac Prison
A report by the state’s inspector general’s office details allegations of hazing and sexual harassment of an employee at Pontiac Correctional Center in 2018. The IG’s office investigated an inappropriate prank played against the former Illinois Department of Corrections employee at Pontiac. The employee reported the incident to officials, but continued to be harassed. The report says the warden, two assistant wardens and other officials failed to respond adequately. As a result, multiple officials at the prison were fired.
