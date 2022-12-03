Read full article on original website
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
Sunbeam Family Services Helping Grandparents Raising Grandchildren During Holiday Season
A local nonprofit is collecting Christmas is spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of families with help from local law enforcement agencies. Sunbeam Family Services is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season by creating a memorable experience for more than 100 families with their Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event. “To know that...
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
OKC Charter School Making Changes After Student Struck By Driver
After a student was hit by a car walking to class at John Rex Charter School, the school said it is working to make changes to prevent another incident. The child sustained minor injuries, but now the school said it is making adjustments. The elementary school, located at the intersection...
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
Dr. Pepper awards Oklahoma City Community College student with $100,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition. The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship. According to officials, 10 finalist took the field...
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house
EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
Oklahoma City Police see yearly increase in lives being saved through officers distributing Narcan to people suffering opioid overdose
Since Oklahoma City Police started distributing Narcan to people suffering from opioid overdoses, they’ve been seeing yearly increases in the number of lives being saved because of it.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
Actor and OU sweetheart say pandemic and Indian Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’
JENKS, Okla. — Texas native Cody Mayo always wanted to be a professional actor. He was the first in his family to get into college. In 2006, Cody began his studies at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody met his wife, Casey during homecoming at a fraternity and sorority event.
Oklahoma City, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
