Washington, OK

107.3 PopCrush

Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season

Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

OKC Charter School Making Changes After Student Struck By Driver

After a student was hit by a car walking to class at John Rex Charter School, the school said it is working to make changes to prevent another incident. The child sustained minor injuries, but now the school said it is making adjustments. The elementary school, located at the intersection...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house

EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
EDMOND, OK
crossroadstoday.com

Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Highschool Basketball Pro

Oklahoma City, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK

