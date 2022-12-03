Bicyclist dead after crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after a crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol says.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The crash happened close to midnight on South Orange Blossom Trail and Charity Street.
Troopers said the 47-year-old was riding his bicycle when he ran into the path of a pickup truck.
The bicyclist was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he died, according to FHP.
This crash is still under investigation.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0