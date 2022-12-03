ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Bicyclist dead after crash in Osceola County

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pk89_0jWF2UI200

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after a crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol says.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The crash happened close to midnight on South Orange Blossom Trail and Charity Street.

Troopers said the 47-year-old was riding his bicycle when he ran into the path of a pickup truck.

The bicyclist was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he died, according to FHP.

This crash is still under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in car crash in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Troopers are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and killed in a car crash Tuesday night. The crash happened at North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue in Winter Park. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.
WINTER PARK, FL
Lake City Reporter

Melbourne man killed exiting I-10

A Melbourne man was killed Monday night when he ran into a tree exiting Interstate 10. A Florida Highway Patrol release states that the 61-year-old man was headed west on I-10 when he pulled off at the U.S. Highway 41 exit around 8:50 p.m. According to FHP, the man was...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I knew something was not right’: Off-duty firefighter credited with saving child during parade

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter is being called a hero after he jumped into action and saved a child’s life during a Christmas parade in Florida. Dustin Bovill, who is a driver and engineer with Polk County Fire Rescue, was at the Havendale Christmas Parade on Friday morning, according to a news release from the county. While watching the parade with his family, Bovill said he noticed that a child on a float in the parade was having a medical emergency.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates. Law enforcement officers are trained on basic gun safety. Melanye Smith, the Southern Police Institute coordinator, said that means deputy Andrew Lawson went against his training when he pointed his gun at his roommate Austin Walsh’s head and pulled the trigger, twice.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee Police looking for answers into deadly October John Young Pkwy. crash

Do you have information on a deadly crash that occurred south of downtown Kissimmee in October? If so, the Kissimmee Police Department would like to hear from you. KPD is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the evening of Sunday Oct. 16. The crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. off South John Young Parkway at Mohawk Drive, between downtown and The Oaks. A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died as a result of the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
WESH

3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
141K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy