Bicyclist dead after crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after a crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol says.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The crash happened close to midnight on South Orange Blossom Trail and Charity Street.

Troopers said the 47-year-old was riding his bicycle when he ran into the path of a pickup truck.

The bicyclist was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he died, according to FHP.

This crash is still under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group