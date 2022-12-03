20 Moisture-Loving Houseplants Perfect For Your Bathroom

There is no doubt that indoor plants have a way of improving the aesthetic appeal of your home. However, it is also worth mentioning that bathrooms come far down the priority list for most homeowners when decorating the indoor space with plants. The bathroom is an intimate space that needs to be both comfortable and aesthetically appealing. One way of taking the aesthetics of your bathroom up a notch is by incorporating a few houseplants that you love. Beyond aesthetics, incorporating plants into your bathroom has other additional health benefits like purifying the air, reducing stress levels, and also helping in improving mood, via Texas A&M AgriLife Extension .

However, it is also important to point out that not every indoor plant was made for the humid conditions of the bathroom. The trick is selecting a few plants that can withstand the specific environment of the space. While this is true, finding the right plant is easier said than done, especially if you are a new plant parent. Take a look at the following popular houseplants that will thrive in your bathroom.

Bird's Nest Fern

One indoor plant known to thrive in relatively high humidity levels is the bird's nest fern (Asplenium nidus). Their light green, wavy, spoon-shaped fronds that emerge from the central rosette are quite a delight to look at, introducing a tropical feel to your bathroom, via the IFAS Extension of the University of Florida . Although they can get quite tall in the wild , their growth rate decreases indoors.

Bloom Season: None

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Partial exposure

Soil Type: Moist, well-drained

Size: 3 to 5 feet tall and 2 to 3 feet wide

Chinese Money Plant

Grown purposely for its ornamental foliage, the Chinese money plant (Pilea peperomioides) is an excellent addition to your bathroom space. The small coin-shaped leaves will introduce a beautiful and playful display to your bathroom décor. The Chinese money thrives in the tropical environment with high humidity making them a good plant to keep in the bathroom, notes The Royal Horticultural Society .

Bloom Season: Spring

USDA Growing Zone: 9b to 11b

Growing Conditions: Partial exposure

Soil Type: Well-drained

Size: Up to 12 inches tall and wide

Moth Orchid

One characteristic that makes the moth orchid (Phalaenopsis orchids) ideal for the bathroom space is its demand for relatively higher humid conditions. According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach , the moth orchid requires a relative humidity of 40 to 60%. Other than that, this plant's chic silhouette will introduce the much-needed tropical vibes in your bathroom space.

Bloom Season: Late winter to early spring

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Partial exposure

Soil Type: Well-drained

Size: Up to 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide

Azalea

The azalea (Rhododendron spp.) is among the first plants that usher in the spring fair weather. The trick for growing healthy azalea plants is to provide them with the right conditions. According to the University of Missouri Extension , the azalea plant thrives in warm and relatively humid conditions. In this regard, the morning sun and the steamy environment in your bathroom are the perfect conditions for developing the azalea plant.

Bloom Season: Early spring

USDA Growing Zone: 6b to 8a

Growing Conditions: Partial exposure

Soil Type: Light well-drained

Size: 3 to 20 feet tall and wide

Flamingo Flower

If you want to add pomp and color to your bathroom décor, then the flamingo flower (Anthurium) might be a good option. This particular plant enjoys humidity making it perfect for the steamy conditions in your bathroom, mentions the North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox . Under the right conditions, this plant will reward you with beautiful, showy blooms when the season is right.

Bloom Season: All seasons

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Partial exposure

Soil Type: Acidic well-drained

Size 12 to 18 inches tall, 9 to 12 inches wide

Baby's Tears

Loved for its rather unique growing habit, Baby's tears (Soleirolia soleirolii) is an excellent indoor plant, particularly for the bathroom. It is easy to care for in the right conditions. One of the necessary growing conditions for proper growth of the baby's tear plant is high humidity, according to the Missouri Botanical Garden . In this regard, your bathroom's warm and humid conditions are ideal.

Bloom Season: Late spring to early summer

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Part sun to shade

Soil Type: Rich, moist

Size: Up to 4 inches tall, Up to 36 inches wide

Begonia

The Begonia family plant (Begoniaceae) consists of many flower varieties that are popular indoor plants. Generally, begonias are easy to grow and care for when grown indoors. According to the UF IFAS Gardening Solutions , they cannot tolerate the cold and only thrive in warm and humid conditions. The beauty of having begonias in your bathroom is that they will help eliminate moisture and introduce a lovely fragrance via their beautiful blooms.

Bloom Season: Summer till frost

USDA Growing Zone: 8 to11

Growing Conditions: Part sun to shade

Soil Type: Rich, moist

Size: 12 to 18 inches tall and wide

Air Plants

Are you interested in adding a fun display to your bathroom space? Introduce the low-growing and easy-to-maintain air plant (Tillandsia spp). Among its fundamental needs, water and humidity are critical to the healthy growth of this plant, mentions The Royal Horticultural Society . They thrive in warm, humid conditions and would do well in the bathroom space. Also, consider placing them by the window for some sunshine.

Bloom Season: Spring to summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Bright indirect sun

Soil Type: Don't need soil

Size: Up to 18 inches tall and 2 to 9 inches wide

Bromeliads

The Bromeliad (Bromeliaceae) is a tropical plant popular for having bright-colored foliage and beautiful flowers. As a tropical plant, bromeliads require enough moisture and humid conditions for proper growth. While they may appear intimidating because of their ornamental value, these plants are relatively easy to grow and care for, mentions the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension . The bromeliad plant comes in plenty of varieties that will look great in your bathroom.

Bloom Season: All seasons

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Bright, indirect sun

Soil Type: Acidic, well-drained

Size: Up to 18 inches indoors

Snake Plant

The snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata) is one of the hardiest indoor plants that quickly adapt to most environmental conditions. While it might not need the extra humidity in the bathroom, it doesn't hurt the plant. One benefit of the snake plant indoors is its carcinogen-filtering quality. It will help rid the air of toxins from the cleaning products in the bathroom, per the North Carolina State University Extension .

Bloom Season: Rarely blooms indoors

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Shade to partial sun

Soil Type: Sandy, well-drained

Size: 6 inches to 8 feet tall

Chinese Evergreen

The Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema commutatum) is one of the most popular houseplants. They are loved because of their beautiful variegated foliage. Because of their high humidity requirements, the Chinese evergreen makes a good plant for your steamy bathroom. They are also tough enough to withstand most conditions, notes the North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox .

Bloom Season: Spring, summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full to partial exposure

Soil Type: Acidic well-drained

Size: 1 to 3 feet tall and wide

Spider Plant

While you might not want bugs in your bathroom, you must find space for the spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum). This particular plant is a delight to look at. With its cascading growing habit, the spider plant will look good hanging on a basket in your bathroom. The moisture-loving plant will also find the steamy conditions in your bathroom ideal, states the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension .

Bloom Season: Flowers regularly

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Partial shade

Soil Type: Loamy, well-drained

Size: 1 to 2 feet tall and wide

Dendrobium Orchid

One constant thing about all orchids is that they love warm and humid conditions, and Dendrobium Orchid (Dendrobium spp) is no different, mentions Orchids Limited . They are popular indoor plants thanks to their profuse blooms that add plenty of color to your space. Dendrobium orchids love filtered sunlight, making them ideal for the south-facing window of your bathroom.

Bloom Season: Spring, summer, fall

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 12

Growing Conditions: Partial shade

Soil Type: Moist,well-drained

Size: 6 to 48 inches tall and wide

Aloe Vera

Like other succulents, the aloe vera plant (Aloe barbadensis miller) is just as tough. It easily adapts to most environmental conditions, including the moisture in your bathroom. The aloe vera plant hardly flowers indoors; however, it is grown purposely for its medicinal properties. Besides that, the aloe vera plant is easy to maintain with minimal water needs, mentions the UF IFAS Gardening Solutions .

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full to partial sun

Soil Type: Sandy, well-drained

Size: 12 to 36 inches tall and 6 to 12 inches wide

Philodendron

The philodendron plant is among the easiest to care for houseplants, and they can tolerate a bit of neglect without serious damage to their health. They are popular among gardeners and plant parents because of their glossy green foliage that will surely introduce a tropical vibe to your bathroom space. While they can tolerate low humidity in most indoor spaces, they will love the high moisture levels in your bathroom, notes Clemson Cooperative Extension .

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Partial sun

Soil Type: Loamy, well-drained

Size: 1 to 20 feet tall and 1 to 6 feet wide

Dragon Tree

If you intend to incorporate a tall plant in your bathroom space, then the Dragon tree (Dracaena marginata) will be a welcome addition. This particular plant is tolerant to most conditions, and your relatively humid bathroom won't be a problem. It features green sword-like foliage with red edges. While they grow quite tall in their natural habitat, pruning will slow their growth significantly for indoor use, writes the North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox .

Bloom Season: Rarely blooms indoors

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: full to partial sun

Soil Type: Well-drained

Size: 15 to 20 feet tall and 3 to 10 feet wide

Rattlesnake Plant

A good plant option for the dark corners of your bathroom is the rattlesnake plant (Calathea). This particular plant has endless leaf patterns giving you the luxury of choice. Calathea's beautiful waxy foliage will improve the aesthetics of your bathroom, not to mention how well they thrive in humid conditions, notes the Missouri Botanical Garden .

Bloom Season: Spring, summer

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full to partial shade

Soil Type: Moist well-drained

Size: 1 to 2 feet tall and wide

Pothos

Besides the glossy green foliage, pothos (Epipremnum aureum) is also loved for its easy-to-grow nature. You can get away with minimal neglect, especially since they can draw water from the humid conditions in your bathroom. This trailing plant can grow quite tall, but for indoor use, it is ideal for keeping its length short, which is more manageable, especially on hanging baskets, mentions the North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox .

Bloom Season: Rarely flowers

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full to partial sun

Soil Type: Moist well-drained

Size: 20 to 40 feet tall and 3 to 6 wide

Peace Lily

Known for its air-purifying capacity, the peace lily (Spathiphyllum) is a common houseplant ideal for the bathroom. They are among the few indoor plants that will bloom even when placed in the dark corners of any room, via the Clemson Cooperative Extension . Nonetheless, while it might be low-maintenance, you will need to provide it with warm moist conditions, which shouldn't be a problem when placed in the bathroom.

Bloom Season: Spring

USDA Growing Zone: 11 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full to partial shade

Soil Type: Moist, well-drained

Size: 1 to 4 feet tall and wide

Cast Iron Plant

Other than the attractive green foliage, the cast-iron plant (Aspidistra elatior) has also made a name for itself as a hard-to-kill plant. It tolerates various conditions and temperatures and can also deal with some neglect, per the Missouri Botanical Garden . It doesn't need humid conditions to grow but will endure and thrive in the bathroom environment.

Bloom Season: Spring, summer

USDA Growing Zone: 8 to 10

Growing Conditions: Full to partial shade

Soil Type: Well-drained

Size: 2 to 3 feet tall and 1 to 2 feet wide

