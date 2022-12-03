ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma at Villanova odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) and the Villanova Wildcats (2-5) meet Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Oklahoma vs. Villanova odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Sooners have fired out of the chute with 6 wins in 7 games. After stumbling against Sam Houston State in the opener, OU has rattled off 6 straight wins, including neutral-site victories over Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss in Orlando.

Oklahoma has covered 3 in a row, too, while cashing the Under in 6 of 7 games overall.

The Wildcats have stumbled during the early going of head coach Kyle Neptune’s tenure, only recording wins against La Salle and Delaware State during the early going. ‘Nova played hard, but dropped 3 in a row in a holiday tournament in Portland, Ore., losing in overtime to Iowa State, by 12 against Portland and by 7 points against Oregon.

The Over has cashed in 4 straight for the Wildcats, while they are 1-6 ATS overall.

Oklahoma at Villanova odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Oklahoma +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Villanova -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oklahoma +2.5 (-115) | Villanova -2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 125.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Oklahoma at Villanova picks and predictions

Prediction

Oklahoma 68, Villanova 61

The Sooners are short dogs for the Saturday afternoon tilt, and they are playing too well to pass up at plus-money.

Take OKLAHOMA +120.

OKLAHOMA +2.5 (-115) is a gift, so take advantage.

Villanova -2.5 (-105) has played hard over the first 7 games, but it continues to come up just short. The offense has really struggled, hitting just 42.4% from the field, and 31.4% from downtown. If ‘Nova does anything well, it’s hit free throws, knocking them down at an 81.7% clip.

Defensively, ‘Nova has struggled, too, allowing 71.0 PPG, and 37.9% shooting by opponents from behind the arc.

Oklahoma is very deliberate on offense, going for just 65.7 PPG during the early going, but it might turn things up against a Villanova D, which doesn’t offer much resistance.

The Sooners are one of the better defensive teams in the nation, allowing just 56.9 PPG, while limiting teams to just 25.6% from downtown.

OVER 125.5 (-115) is worth a shot here, but play just a half-unit.

Oklahoma is rather sluggish on offense and a tremendous defensive team. Villanova can run, but it can’t stop anybody. It will be interesting to see which team establishes the tempo early. The thinking here is that Oklahoma won’t be able to help themselves, and will find open shots against a poor Villanova side, that they might even speed things up from their normal play.

