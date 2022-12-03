ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Florida State at Virginia odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJkXN_0jWF2IwY00

The Florida State Seminoles (1-8, 0-0 ACC) and No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers (6-0, 0-0) lift the lid on their respective ACC season Saturday in Charlottesville. The opening tip at John Paul Jones Arena will be at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Florida State vs. Virginia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Florida State is coming off back-to-back losses against Big Ten foes Nebraska and Purdue and has lost 4 consecutive games. Expectations of this Seminoles squad have gotten low enough that they were 16-point underdogs in Wednesday’s 79-69 loss to the Boilermakers.

The Cavaliers are coming off back-to-back ATS losses by 1.5-point margins. The most recent of those was a 70-68 triumph at Michigan Tuesday as 3.5-point favorites. The Wolverines shot 53.1% from the floor in that game and actually led the contest for more than 20 minutes.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Florida State at Virginia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:35 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Florida State +875 (bet $100 to win $875) | Virginia -2500 (bet $2,500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Florida State +19.5 (-115) | Virginia -19.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 130.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Florida State at Virginia picks and predictions

Prediction

Virginia 69, Florida State 52

PASS.

Peg true odds as being tangled in the heavy rough between these prices.

Slow-tempo Virginia is thus far 3-1 ATS in games against up-tempo opponents, but there aren’t really any comps for this mid-level (rated No. 160 on KenPom) FSU five.

A veteran Cavaliers team will be mostly content to get this one out of reach late and then constrict the life out of the ‘Noles. So, the points here are a lot. On the other side, Florida State has earned a no-confidence vote until further notice. Trouble both shooting the ball and rebounding is not a recipe for success.

PASS.

The Under is 6-1 in the Seminoles’ last 7 games following a double-digit home loss.

The Over has trended in this series, but the total also has not been this high since Jan. 5, 2019, when the Under hit in a 65-52 UVA triumph. That’s roughly how Saturday’s contest lays out: a Wahoos win by a figure in the mid-teens or so. With UVA scoring fewer than 75 points.

TAKE THE UNDER 130.5 (-115).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

Is it time for a FAMU-FSU football game?

Home to two schools that are members of Florida’s State University System, a battle for city bragging rights in Tallahassee seems inevitable at some point. Although the universities have never met each other on the football field, they have faced off in softball, volleyball and basketball. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the last time FAMU and FSU played each other on the basketball court, the infamous 1991 brawl occurred that concluded with FAMU forfeiting the game after 15 of its players were ejected.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Unveils Indoor Air Quality Center of Excellence

Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) Center of Excellence (COE) on Wednesday, November 30 The COE is being established in partnership with Aura Air, a leading global provider of smart air technology based in Israel. Led by Professor Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., dean of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

School of Nursing appears back on track

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

A determined Bell brings Spectrum back to life

Florida A&M University is remarkably diverse in culture, opportunities and style. But the LGBTQIA+ community is about to shine brightly at FAMU. Spectrum LGBTQ + Pride Union was once an organization that stopped being active due to COVID-19. No one took that step to bring it back to on-campus life, but Akiva Cenai Bell, a junior, was determined to change that.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

County asks city to return $4M grant to state

County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Accused FAMU gunman in court, ordered held without bond

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of opening fire on the FAMU basketball courts two weeks ago made his first appearance in court Tuesday. 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas is facing murder and attempted murder charges after officers say he shot and killed one man and injured four others on November 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy