Florida State at Virginia odds, picks and predictions

The Florida State Seminoles (1-8, 0-0 ACC) and No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers (6-0, 0-0) lift the lid on their respective ACC season Saturday in Charlottesville. The opening tip at John Paul Jones Arena will be at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Florida State vs. Virginia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Florida State is coming off back-to-back losses against Big Ten foes Nebraska and Purdue and has lost 4 consecutive games. Expectations of this Seminoles squad have gotten low enough that they were 16-point underdogs in Wednesday’s 79-69 loss to the Boilermakers.

The Cavaliers are coming off back-to-back ATS losses by 1.5-point margins. The most recent of those was a 70-68 triumph at Michigan Tuesday as 3.5-point favorites. The Wolverines shot 53.1% from the floor in that game and actually led the contest for more than 20 minutes.

Florida State at Virginia odds

Moneyline: Florida State +875 (bet $100 to win $875) | Virginia -2500 (bet $2,500 to win $100)

Florida State +875 (bet $100 to win $875) | Virginia -2500 (bet $2,500 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Florida State +19.5 (-115) | Virginia -19.5 (-105)

Florida State +19.5 (-115) | Virginia -19.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 130.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Florida State at Virginia picks and predictions

Prediction

Virginia 69, Florida State 52

PASS.

Peg true odds as being tangled in the heavy rough between these prices.

Slow-tempo Virginia is thus far 3-1 ATS in games against up-tempo opponents, but there aren’t really any comps for this mid-level (rated No. 160 on KenPom) FSU five.

A veteran Cavaliers team will be mostly content to get this one out of reach late and then constrict the life out of the ‘Noles. So, the points here are a lot. On the other side, Florida State has earned a no-confidence vote until further notice. Trouble both shooting the ball and rebounding is not a recipe for success.

PASS.

The Under is 6-1 in the Seminoles’ last 7 games following a double-digit home loss.

The Over has trended in this series, but the total also has not been this high since Jan. 5, 2019, when the Under hit in a 65-52 UVA triumph. That’s roughly how Saturday’s contest lays out: a Wahoos win by a figure in the mid-teens or so. With UVA scoring fewer than 75 points.

TAKE THE UNDER 130.5 (-115).

