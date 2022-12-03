ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
In a 12-round heavyweight championship bout, WBC title holder Tyson Fury and Dereck Chisora meet Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Fury vs. Chisora odds, and make our expert boxing picks and predictions.

Fury puts his WBC strap on the line against Chisora in the 3rd fight of this trilogy series. The last time these guys fought was Nov. 2014 at ExCel Arena in London, with Chisora retired by his corner at the end of Round 10. Before that, he stopped Chisora in July 20211, winning by unanimous decision.

The 38-year-old Chisora is in the twilight of his career. The Zimbabwe-born fighter has won just once in the past 4 fights, topping Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July at O2 Arena in Greenwich to get one last shot at his friend Fury.

Fury vs. Chisora odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:40 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Fury -3000 (bet $3,000 to win $100) | Chisora +800 (bet $100 to win $800)
  • Over/Under: 6.5 rounds (Over -145 | Under +105)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +270 | No -500)

Fury vs. Chisora picks and predictions

Records: Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) | Chisora (33-12-0, 23 KOs)

Fight result (2-way line or moneyline)

Fury (-3000) will cost you 30 times your potential return, and that’s ridiculous.

Instead, look into Round Range Betting for much better value. In fact, this one isn’t going the distance. Play FURY IN ROUNDS 7-9 (+285), as I am expecting a knockout around Round 7.

The method of victory for Fury by KO/TKO (-280) is still a little too expensive, and that’s likely the way this will end. His past 3 fights have all ended via KO/TKO. AVOID method of victory plays.

Over/Under (O/U)

Take OVER 6.5 ROUNDS (-145).

This fight will likely at least make it to Round 7 before Fury takes care of business. There is a little worry since Chisora has gone the distance in each of the past 4 fights, but Fury will get it done. His past fights have been Under 6.5 Rounds in 2 of his past 3 outings.

Related
Boxing Scene

Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds

Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
LOUISIANA STATE
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
MMAmania.com

Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video

Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
'Liberate myself in any way': What could Tai Emery have in store for encore at BKFC Thailand 4?

To understand Tai Emery’s outlook on life, you should first know the journey she’s taken to this point in her career. She used to work as an electrician, believe it or not, and then a thermographer before she turned to modeling and then fighting. Oh, and there was also that stint she had as a lingerie football player. Perhaps unsurprisingly, things haven’t always broken her way.
