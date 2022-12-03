Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Avalanche (13-7-1) and Boston Bruins (19-3-0) meet Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Avalanche were stung with a 5-0 setback at Winnipeg Tuesday before bouncing back for a 6-4 victory in Buffalo, cashing a rare Over, Thursday night. The Under was 7-1 before that offensive display. Colorado has alternated wins and losses across the past 5 outings.

The Bruins have won 19 of 22 games overall, and Boston is showing no signs of slowing down. It picked up a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, but the offense has been down a tick. The B’s have a total of just 8 goals in the past 3 games, or 2.67 goals per game (GPG), which is well below the team’s 4.0 GPG average which leads the NHL.

Avalanche at Bruins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Avalanche +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Bruins -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

: Avalanche +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Bruins -160 (bet $160 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Avalanche +1.5 (-180) | Bruins -1.5 (+140)

: Avalanche +1.5 (-180) | Bruins -1.5 (+140) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Avalanche at Bruins projected goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (11-3-1, 2.58 GAA, .922 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Linus Ullmark (13-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .935 SV%, 1 SO)

Georgiev has had some issues lately, coughing up 5 goals on 23 shots in a loss in Winnipeg Tuesday, before allowing 4 goals in a wild 6-4 victory on the road against Buffalo Thursday. Still, he has a tremendous offense behind him, and Georgiev has won 7 of his past 9 starts thanks to great support.

Ullmark is having an amazing season, and he has been a strong part of why the B’s are 19-3-0 through the first 22 games. He has allowed 2 or fewer goals in 7 of the past 8 starts, and his only loss was in Toronto Nov. 5 when he allowed just 2 goals while receiving only 1 goal of support.

Avalanche at Bruins picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Bruins 3

Moneyline

The AVALANCHE (+140) are an amazing value in this road outing. The Bruins (-160) haven’t shown any signs of slowing down, but Colorado is their nemesis. The Avs have made TD Garden its home away from home, winning 11 of the past 13 visits, while winning 7 of the past 9 games in this series.

Yes, the Bruins (-160) are red-hot this season, but they’re due for a stinker, and they’ll fall at home for the first time against their nemesis from the Western Conference.

The Avalanche +1.5 (-180) is a little on the expensive side if you just can’t feel them on the money line. However, for a little insurance, it’s just too expensive. If you like Colorado, just play it straight up.

AVOID.

OVER 6.5 (+100) is a strong play at even-money.

While Ullmark has allowed 2 or fewer goals in 7 of his past 8 starts, which seems to point to the Under, the Over is 3-2 in the past 5 games for the Bruins. The offense has averaged 4.0 goals per game, ranking No. 1 in the NHL.

And the Avalanche have scored 3 or more goals in 6 of the past 7 games and 11 of the past 13 overall. This is going to be an offensive showdown.

