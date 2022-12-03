ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFTpy_0jWF1rVG00

The Colorado Avalanche (13-7-1) and Boston Bruins (19-3-0) meet Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Avalanche were stung with a 5-0 setback at Winnipeg Tuesday before bouncing back for a 6-4 victory in Buffalo, cashing a rare Over, Thursday night. The Under was 7-1 before that offensive display. Colorado has alternated wins and losses across the past 5 outings.

The Bruins have won 19 of 22 games overall, and Boston is showing no signs of slowing down. It picked up a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, but the offense has been down a tick. The B’s have a total of just 8 goals in the past 3 games, or 2.67 goals per game (GPG), which is well below the team’s 4.0 GPG average which leads the NHL.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Avalanche at Bruins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Avalanche +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Bruins -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche +1.5 (-180) | Bruins -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Avalanche at Bruins projected goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (11-3-1, 2.58 GAA, .922 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Linus Ullmark (13-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .935 SV%, 1 SO)

Georgiev has had some issues lately, coughing up 5 goals on 23 shots in a loss in Winnipeg Tuesday, before allowing 4 goals in a wild 6-4 victory on the road against Buffalo Thursday. Still, he has a tremendous offense behind him, and Georgiev has won 7 of his past 9 starts thanks to great support.

Ullmark is having an amazing season, and he has been a strong part of why the B’s are 19-3-0 through the first 22 games. He has allowed 2 or fewer goals in 7 of the past 8 starts, and his only loss was in Toronto Nov. 5 when he allowed just 2 goals while receiving only 1 goal of support.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Avalanche at Bruins picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Bruins 3

Moneyline

The AVALANCHE (+140) are an amazing value in this road outing. The Bruins (-160) haven’t shown any signs of slowing down, but Colorado is their nemesis. The Avs have made TD Garden its home away from home, winning 11 of the past 13 visits, while winning 7 of the past 9 games in this series.

Yes, the Bruins (-160) are red-hot this season, but they’re due for a stinker, and they’ll fall at home for the first time against their nemesis from the Western Conference.

The Avalanche +1.5 (-180) is a little on the expensive side if you just can’t feel them on the money line. However, for a little insurance, it’s just too expensive. If you like Colorado, just play it straight up.

AVOID.

OVER 6.5 (+100) is a strong play at even-money.

While Ullmark has allowed 2 or fewer goals in 7 of his past 8 starts, which seems to point to the Under, the Over is 3-2 in the past 5 games for the Bruins. The offense has averaged 4.0 goals per game, ranking No. 1 in the NHL.

And the Avalanche have scored 3 or more goals in 6 of the past 7 games and 11 of the past 13 overall. This is going to be an offensive showdown.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Does veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart have a real chance at making the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Does veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart have a real chance at making the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? On one hand, the Flower Mound native is easily having the best season of his career, putting up over 7 assists per game while having one of his best campaigns shooting the ball of his career on the rare occasion (yes, you read that right) Smart does take a shot.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who plays QB for Oregon if Bo Nix doesn’t return in 2023?

At this point, many signs seem to be pointing toward the idea that quarterback Bo Nix will return to Eugene for another year with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. It has already been confirmed that he will play in the Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina, which is not something that many players do if they are set to enter the NFL Draft. Often times, a player that is done with his collegiate career will opt out of bowl games and choose instead to get ready for the NFL combine rather than play in an exhibition that offers more opportunity to hurt...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State jumped in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

While much of the focus on Sunday has been justifiably centered on the College Football Playoff and bowl announcements, the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was also unveiled, and Penn State managed to stay put in their No. 7 ranking from a week ago. But despite neither team playing a down of football this weekend, Penn State was jumped by Tennessee in the final coaches poll of the year before the bowl season begins. Tennessee moved up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 this week, moving from one spot behind Penn State to one spot ahead of them....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games

Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy