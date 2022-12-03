Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Mavericks (10-11) face the New York Knicks (10-12) Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. Tip is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Mavericks kicked off their mini 2-game road trip with a 131-125 overtime loss in Detroit on Thursday. The point total was its highest since Dallas scored 127 in a win over Denver Dec. 18, and the second-highest since Oct. 27. The Over is 3-0 in the past 3 games for the Mavs.

The Knicks were tripped up 109-103 at home last time out on Wednesday, and New York has dropped 3 of its past 4 games, and 5 of its past 7 outings. The Over is 4-1 in the past 5 games overall for the Knickerbockers.

Mavericks at Knicks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Mavericks -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Knicks +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

: Mavericks -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Knicks +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Mavericks -1.5 (-110) | Knicks +1.5 (-110)

: Mavericks -1.5 (-110) | Knicks +1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Mavericks at Knicks key injuries

Mavericks

No notable injuries

Knicks

G Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Mavericks at Knicks picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 111, Knicks 107

The MAVERICKS (-120) are worth a look on the money line, as the Knicks (+100) have struggled against Western Conference teams.

In fact, New York has lost all 3 of its home games at MSG against the Western Conference this season, while going 1-4 SU in the past 5 games against the West overall.

The MAVERICKS -1.5 (-110) have lost and failed to cover the past 6 games on the road since winning in Brooklyn Oct. 27. So, this isn’t a slam-dunk play by any means.

But the Knicks +1.5 (-110) are also in freefall, dropping their past 4 games at home, while going 0-3-1 ATS during the span. Someone has to win and cover, and Dallas is the deeper side.

LEAN UNDER 225.5 (-110).

The Under might be the best play on the board in this matinee action. An early afternoon game in New York City will have both of these teams a little sluggish.

Yes, these teams have each cashed the Over rather frequently lately, but the Under is 10-1 in the past 11 for the Mavs against losing teams, while going 6-1 in the past 7 for the Knicks against sub-.500 teams. And the Under is 6-1 in the past 7 meetings, with the Under going a perfect 6-for-6 in the previous 6 meetings at MSG.

