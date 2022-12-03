ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Alabama man indicted on child exploitation charges

 4 days ago
A grand jury this week indicted a resident of Jacksonville, Alabama, on child exploitation charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.

A two-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court charges Skyler Joseph Weeks, 31, with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography arising out of events that occurred from August 2022 to October 2022.

According to the indictment, from August 7, 2022, until October 13, 2022, Weeks attempted to coerce and entice an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in prostitution and other sexual activity. Weeks also illegally possessed child pornography that involved a minor that had not attained the 12 years of age.

The maximum penalty for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor is ten years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI investigated the case along with the Homewood Police Department. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel S. McBrayer is prosecuting the case.

