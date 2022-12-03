Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
German authorities arrest 25 for plotting to overthrow government
German authorities arrested 25 people connected with the so-called conspiracy Reich Citizens movement with planning a violent far-right overthrowing of the country's government.
Sen. Sinema works toward deal to protect Dreamers; DOJ subpoenas Maricopa County; Phoenix restaurant named among best in US
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is working on a bipartisan immigration deal for Dreamer protections that would extend Title 42, less than three weeks before its slated end. Maricopa County officials confirmed Tuesday that they had received a subpoena...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow trying to ‘freeze’ war as it prepares for new assault, says Nato
Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, says Russia preparing for a renewed assault early next year.
Time magazine names Ukraine's Zelensky 'Person of the Year'
Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as "the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistance the country has shown in the face of Russia's invasion. Time first presented its Person of the Year award in 1927.
Ukraine Russia news – live: Russian missiles strike Kherson region 51 times in one day
Russian missiles have hit the Kherson region 51 times in the past day, killing two civilians and injuring another, said the head of the region’s military administration.Yaroslav Yanushevych posted on Telegram: “The Rashists [Russians] hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks, and mortars.”According to him, civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling.The attack on Kherson comes amid a fresh wave of missile attacks from the Russian side. The attacks arrived shortly after explosions at two Russian airfields on Monday, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia's air space. A...
Comments / 0