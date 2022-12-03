Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
CBS 58
‘Unapologetically Black’: Black Nativity returns for 7th year in a row
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Starting this Thursday, Dec. 8, the theatrical performance of the Black Nativity will be back for the seventh year in a row. This year, the popular Christmas story is bringing in major investment dollars. This production of the Black Nativity is coined as "bigger, bolder and...
CBS 58
2nd annual Wild Lights event illuminates the Milwaukee County Zoo this December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting the second annual Wild Lights event this December. They spent six weeks installing millions of lights. "Some of these sculptures have tens-of-thousands of lights on them, and they're heavy," said Jennifer Diliberti-Shea, with the Milwaukee County Zoo. There are rhinos,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 and Telemundo Wisconsin taking part in Celebrity Bell Ringing Day for Milwaukee County Salvation Army
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season means a familiar sound while shopping for gifts that are destined to go underneath the Christmas tree, and that is the sound of Salvation Army bells ringing during the annual Red Kettle Campaign. As Salvation Army volunteers ring and collect donations in their...
milwaukeemag.com
How Candy Cane Lane Became Milwaukee’s Favorite Holiday Drive
Candy Cane Lane started with heartbreaking news. In 1984, Jeremy Kline, a 4-year-old boy who lived on 95th Street in West Allis, was diagnosed with brain cancer. His parents were told that even with successful surgery, he likely wouldn’t see his 18th birthday. Kline’s neighbor, Pat Wolfe, and a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try
MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
CBS 58
Calling all aspiring engineers, RoboFest takes place on Thursday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew an education festival could be so much fun? On Thursday, Dec. 8, there's a good chance it will. RoboFest will take place at the Milwaukee Robotics Academy in the Riverwest neighborhood. Think of it as Hackathon meets MythBusters meets BattleBots. The event is aimed...
Memorable moments from the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade
The Waukesha Christmas Parade kicked off on Sunday to celebrate the holiday spirit and commemorate the victims of the 2021 parade attack.
CBS 58
'Man! I feel like a woman!'; Shania Twain headed to Fiserv Forum in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the most successful recording artists in country and pop music history is headed to Milwaukee in 2023. Shania Twain's 2023 "Queen of Me Tour" will stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31, 2023 during the tour's second leg. The date was announced in a press release touting 19 new fall dates being added to the tour following "phenomenal demand" for tickets to shows on the first leg of the tour.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
CBS 58
CBS 58 awarded three Emmys over the weekend, the winning stories can be seen here
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's news team was honored to win multiple Emmy awards over the weekend from the Chicago / Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education / Schools was awarded to reporter Emerson...
CBS 58
'Bobbleheads Bring us Together': Waukesha Christmas parade survivor spearheads new nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from a young survivor of the Christmas parade tragedy. Tyler Pudleiner says he's hoping a new project he's spearheading will bring something positive out of the tragedy. Pudleiner is starting a nonprofit that he calls "Bobbleheads Bring us Together." The premise is simple...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
CBS 58
Watching for wet snow on Friday
All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant Christmas wishes in memory of 8-year-old
Turning pain into purpose. That's what Sheri and Aaron Sparks are doing as they prepare to grant eight children's wishes this holiday season in memory of their son Jackson.
CBS 58
Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
CBS 58
18-year-old Milwaukee teen injured during shooting near Chambers and N. Sherman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting that took place early Wednesday left one teen hospitalized in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police are investigating the incident that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 2:12 a.m. at W. Chambers St. and N. Sherman Blvd. The 18-year-old male victim was taken to a local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
YAHOO!
The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord
April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
