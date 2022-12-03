ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

How Candy Cane Lane Became Milwaukee’s Favorite Holiday Drive

Candy Cane Lane started with heartbreaking news. In 1984, Jeremy Kline, a 4-year-old boy who lived on 95th Street in West Allis, was diagnosed with brain cancer. His parents were told that even with successful surgery, he likely wouldn’t see his 18th birthday. Kline’s neighbor, Pat Wolfe, and a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try

MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Calling all aspiring engineers, RoboFest takes place on Thursday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew an education festival could be so much fun? On Thursday, Dec. 8, there's a good chance it will. RoboFest will take place at the Milwaukee Robotics Academy in the Riverwest neighborhood. Think of it as Hackathon meets MythBusters meets BattleBots. The event is aimed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Man! I feel like a woman!'; Shania Twain headed to Fiserv Forum in 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the most successful recording artists in country and pop music history is headed to Milwaukee in 2023. Shania Twain's 2023 "Queen of Me Tour" will stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31, 2023 during the tour's second leg. The date was announced in a press release touting 19 new fall dates being added to the tour following "phenomenal demand" for tickets to shows on the first leg of the tour.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Watching for wet snow on Friday

All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
GERMANTOWN, WI
YAHOO!

The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord

April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
MILWAUKEE, WI

