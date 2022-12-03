Read full article on original website
Onondaga Lake, once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 44. Occasional rain and drizzle; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B’VILLE BARGAIN: You’re going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it’s a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)
Michael Birnkrant on leadership: Never duck a challenge no matter how daunting
Michael Birnkrant coordinates the global development of indoor air quality products from Carrier’s campus in DeWitt. Two historic forces make his work crucial. One is the SARS-CoV-2 virus – Covid-19. That airborne disease has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide and still kills more than 300 Americans per day. The other is climate change. When he spoke in October at a healthy buildings forum at Syracuse’s Center of Excellence, Birnkrant described how those forces are driving a global health and wellness market projected to reach $7.6 trillion by 2029.
Extending NY deer season into the holidays is bad for deer and people (Your Letters)
In response to Steve Featherstone’s article, “1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it” (Dec. 3, 2022):. Legislation allowing counties the ability to opt out of the holiday hunt was a product of multiple groups, one being NYR’s Against a Longer Deer Season. This group represents sportsmen, deer hunting groups, other outdoor user groups, foresters and landowners negatively affected by extending deer season through the December holiday week.
DOJ special counsel subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
New York school districts ranked 1 to 626 on new Regents scores in ELA and math
Two school districts in Upstate New York tied for the No. 1 ranking in English language arts on the latest batch of statewide Regents exams. The Whitesville Central School District in Allegany County and the Colton-Pierrepont Central School District in St. Lawrence County tied for the No. 1 spot in ELA Regents exams with 100% of their students scoring proficient. No other district had as a high a percentage.
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
FBI: Polygamous leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, most minors
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the...
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
Noodle the Pug, ‘bones or no bones day’ dog owned by Upstate NY native, dies at 14
Noodle the Pug, the internet-famous dog best known for his “bones or no bones day” predictions in viral videos on social media, is dead at age 14. Jonathan Graziano, the Upstate New York native who owned Noodle, announced on Instagram and TikTok that his beloved pooch died on Friday.
Mt. Joy to perform at CNY’s Beak & Skiff in 2023
Beak & Skiff is spreading some holiday “joy” in Central New York with its latest concert announcement. Mt. Joy will perform at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards on May 26, 2023, the LaFayette venue announced Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the all-ages show; music begins at 7.
NY Civil Liberties Union blasts group trying to stop I-81 project
A civil rights group is pushing back against a lawsuit that halted the state Department of Transportation from moving forward with its plan to demolish Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The New York Civil Liberties Union said today it filed an amicus brief to support the DOT in its defense against...
Hiker lost overnight in waist-deep snow rescued atop NY’s second tallest mountain
A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m. Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called...
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
New York — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul...
Update: All lanes of Interstate 690 West reopened after roll-over crash
Update as of 11 a.m.: All lanes of Interstate 690 have reopened. Geddes, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 690 West are closed at John Glenn Boulevard after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Geddes. At 9:58 a.m. police were dispatched to the crash on 690, according to dispatches...
