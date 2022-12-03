ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in NY, NJ, MD, KS + more

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There’s good news on the way for certain areas of the country as the newest DraftKings promo code for NY, NJ, MD, KS, and more is getting into the Christmas spirit. New members that click here and register today can be gifted $150 in free bets from just a successful $5 pre-game money line wager. If your stake wins, so do you, in the form of free bets totaling 30 times the amount you wagered.
Raiders vs. Rams Predictions: Thursday Night Football betting picks 12/8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 14 starts with a Thursday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in LA. Both teams are trying to find their way but are having different results. The Raiders had a terrible start to the season but have now won three straight games. As for the Rams, they’re the defending Super Bowl champions but are just 3-9 on the year.
Onondaga Lake, once a cesspool, now at its cleanest in 100 years (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 44. Occasional rain and drizzle; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B’VILLE BARGAIN: You’re going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it’s a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)
Maryland Sports Betting: Sites & Apps Go Live in Bonus Bonanza

Legal sports betting has arrived in Maryland. Online sports betting has officially launched in Maryland as of Wednesday November 23rd 9AM EST, with those in MD able to sign-up and bet with some seriously strong sportsbooks right now. Maryland Sports Betting Offers Check out the best Maryland Sports Betting Sites Find out more about the best sports betting sites and betting apps.  More on Maryland Sports Betting MD Sports Betting: Current SituationMaryland Sports Betting FAQsMaryland Sports Betting SitesLatest MD Sports Betting NewsHistory of Maryland Sports BettingMaryland Sports Teams to bet on Maryland Sports Betting: As it stands  Retail sports betting became legal in Maryland in December 2021, with the first...
Michael Birnkrant on leadership: Never duck a challenge no matter how daunting

Michael Birnkrant coordinates the global development of indoor air quality products from Carrier’s campus in DeWitt. Two historic forces make his work crucial. One is the SARS-CoV-2 virus – Covid-19. That airborne disease has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide and still kills more than 300 Americans per day. The other is climate change. When he spoke in October at a healthy buildings forum at Syracuse’s Center of Excellence, Birnkrant described how those forces are driving a global health and wellness market projected to reach $7.6 trillion by 2029.
Extending NY deer season into the holidays is bad for deer and people (Your Letters)

In response to Steve Featherstone’s article, “1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it” (Dec. 3, 2022):. Legislation allowing counties the ability to opt out of the holiday hunt was a product of multiple groups, one being NYR’s Against a Longer Deer Season. This group represents sportsmen, deer hunting groups, other outdoor user groups, foresters and landowners negatively affected by extending deer season through the December holiday week.
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
New York school districts ranked 1 to 626 on new Regents scores in ELA and math

Two school districts in Upstate New York tied for the No. 1 ranking in English language arts on the latest batch of statewide Regents exams. The Whitesville Central School District in Allegany County and the Colton-Pierrepont Central School District in St. Lawrence County tied for the No. 1 spot in ELA Regents exams with 100% of their students scoring proficient. No other district had as a high a percentage.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Mt. Joy to perform at CNY’s Beak & Skiff in 2023

Beak & Skiff is spreading some holiday “joy” in Central New York with its latest concert announcement. Mt. Joy will perform at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards on May 26, 2023, the LaFayette venue announced Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the all-ages show; music begins at 7.
