FIRST LOOK: INDIAN LUNCH BUFFET IS A B'VILLE BARGAIN: You're going to need to plan your attack before walking into the Clay Oven for lunch. The all-you-can-eat buffet at this new Indian restaurant is not your ordinary salad bar featuring a couple dishes from the same chicken, a tired beef entrée and a bunch of deep-fried filler. This 26-foot wall of food is an ever-changing smorgasbord of family recipes from the Punjab region in northwestern India. And it's a bargain at $12.95, especially considering that most entrées on the menu start at $14.95. (Charlie Miller photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO