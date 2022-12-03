Read full article on original website
Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)
This TikTok User Just Transformed Herself Into 2002 Jennifer Lopez and It’s Uncanny (VIDEO)
A user on TikTok recently transformed herself into Jenny from the Block — and her appearance is totally uncanny!. Using her incredible makeup skills, TikTok user @pocaeve, a.k.a. Eve, transformed herself into Jennifer Lopez from the singer's iconic "All I Have" music video. Eve's viral video shows the entire...
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
The mother said that doctors told her Poppy saved her sister's life and that if they had waited longer to deliver the girls, Winnie would not have made it.
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Comedian Matt Lucas announced on social media that he has left the competition series, "The Great British Bake Off," after three seasons.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Returning to Theaters
Top Gun: Maverick is already the biggest hit of 2022. It made $716 million in the United States, and $1.48 billion worldwide, better than every other release this year. But if you are the one person who missed out on seeing it on a big screen, you’re about to get one last chance.
