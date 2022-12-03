Read full article on original website
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Return for Reboot Series
It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.
Kirstie Alley Dies: Ted Danson Remembers His Cheers Leading Lady
Ted Danson is paying tribute to his former Cheers leading lady Kirstie Alley, whose death from cancer was announced on Monday. “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers,” Danson said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh...
Kirstie Alley Remembered: Costars John Travolta, Kelsey Grammer and More Pay Tribute to Late Cheers Star
The tributes are pouring in from all across Hollywood after the news that Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71. John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in three Look Who’s Talking movies, wrote on Instagram: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” He added a throwback picture of Alley, along with one of the two of them together. Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier Crane alongside Alley’s Rebecca Howe on the NBC hit Cheers, told our sister site Variety: “I always believed grief for...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
By Turning Down the ‘Frasier’ Reboot, David Hyde Pierce Took the Show in a New Direction
David Hyde Pierce was never fully committed to the 'Frasier' reboot. When he decided to walk away completely, he changed the project's direction, revealed Kelsey Grammer.
The Masked Singer Names Its 2 Finalists After Ousted Contestant Dedicates Performance to Bob Saget
"He was the reason that I decided to do the show," one of the semifinalists said of the late comedian on Thursday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Unlike a Thanksgiving plate, which can be loaded up with as many dishes as you want, only two acts could advance on Thursday's Masked Singer semi-finals. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped decide which act — between Lambs, Harp or Snowstorm — would go home to the finals. Harp kicked off the Thanksgiving episode by sharing who she feels grateful...
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
Kelsey Grammer shares how ‘Frasier’ reboot will address absence of original stars
Kelsey Grammer opened up about how the ‘Frasier’ reboot on Paramount+ will address the absence of some of its original stars who will not be returning for the new series.
‘Cheers’ Stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman Raise a Glass to Kirstie Alley After Her Death
Kirstie Alley’s castmates on the long-running sitcom Cheers fondly remembered their coworker and friend as “brilliant,” “unique and wonderful,” and more following her death from cancer at the age of 71. As People reports, the show’s lead Ted Danson (who played bar owner Sam Malone) noted in a statement that the day Alley died, he was on a plane doing something he rarely does: watching old episodes of Cheers. Danson described the episode as one where Tom Berenger’s character, a plumber named Don Santry, repeatedly proposes to Alley’s Rebecca Howe, who keeps saying “no,” even though she wants to say “yes”...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner whose roles on the TV megahit “Cheers” and in the “Look Who's Talking” films made her one of the biggest stars in American comedy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died Monday. She was 71.
Bill Treusch, New York-Based Manager for Sissy Spacek, Christopher Walken and Many Others, Dies at 80
Bill Treusch, the admired New York-based talent manager who jump-started the career of Sissy Spacek and represented Christopher Walken, Diane Keaton, Viggo Mortensen, Richard Jenkins and many others during his five-decade career, has died. He was 80. Treusch died Tuesday in New York after a long illness, his niece Shannon...
‘A Christmas Story’s Zack Ward Reveals Why It Took Almost 40 Years To Reprise The Role Of Scut Farkus (Exclusive)
It has been nearly four decades since Zack Ward made history as the quintessential yellow-eyed bully Scut Farkus in the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Story. The award-winning actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife to explain why it took some time before he reprised his role in the new A Christmas Story Christmas out now on HBO Max.
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
The 5 best comedies ever made
Great comedy movies come in a wide variety of forms. Some comedies are just super-efficient deliverers of jokes, and others weave a more profound or intricate story in between all of the punchlines. What unites all of them, though, is that they feature stars at the top of their form who are giving it their all.
