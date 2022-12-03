ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The importance of hand washing

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Hand washing is routine after using the bathroom, before eating, and even before making food for some. For others the unhealthy habit of walking out without a sud in the sink can actually lead to getting sick more frequently. "With our increase in RSV, our significant increase...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday

Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Energy bills rise as some state households struggle to keep warm

Even as freezing temperatures and wintry weather blast the Pacific Northwest, increasing energy costs and rapid inflation are leading some residents to limit heating their homes. Last year, about 1.3 million Washington residents cut spending on basic necessities like food and medicine in order to pay an energy bill, according...
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Insight

Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’

The U.S. Army's Yakima Training Center contaminated scores of private wells, but it's resisting providing assistance to all those affected
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Sunken ship lost 150 years ago, found off WA coast

The wreck of a long-lost “sidewheeler steamship” that sank off the coast of Washington nearly 150 years ago has been found by a pair of local maritime historians. The ship we’re talking about is called the “SS PACIFIC” – a 225-foot long sidewheel steamer. It carried passengers and cargo way back in the time of the Washington Territory.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
SPOKANE, WA

