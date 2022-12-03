ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Clinton Daily News

Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition

- Red Tornado Boy and Girl selected for Nov. - ‘Dribbling for Diane’ highlights CBA’s hoops outing. - Notice of death and services for Patricia Hatfield, Patricia Stith. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Monday.

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Terry Osborn Funeral Service

Funeral services for Terry Lee Osborn, 76, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Cornerstone Church in Clinton. He was born June 15, 1946, on the family farm in Harper County. He died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his Clinton home.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Terry Osborn

Funeral Services for Terry Osborn, 76, former Clinton businessman, were held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, December 5, 2022, in the Cornerstone Church, officiated by Brother Roy Dobbs, Jerrod Nunn and Merlanda Dorman. Burial followed in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Terry Lee Osborn was...
CLINTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Clinton Daily News

Patricia Hatfield

Funeral services for Patricia Kay Hatfield, 77, of Elk City, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Elk City First Baptist Church. She was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Pueblo, Colo. She died Nov. 29, 2022, in Elk City. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
ELK CITY, OK
kswo.com

Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...
WEATHERFORD, OK
kswo.com

13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
APACHE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Perry resident among three killed on plane crash

CANADIAN COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol have identified the three people killed in a plane crash that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday at C.E. Page Airport south of NW 23rd Street in Canadian County. Officials report that the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft was operated by Christopher Lamb,...
PERRY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County wrongful death suit closed

A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

