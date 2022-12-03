Read full article on original website
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
electrek.co
Evolv Terra review: A fun little 31 mph full-suspension electric scooter
I’ll just come out and say it: I love full-suspension electric scooters. They take a fairly small and compact EV form factor and make it possible to travel at faster speeds over rougher terrain without shaking your teeth out, and the Evolv Terra electric scooter from Urban Machina is another great addition to this rapidly growing market. While the scooter isn’t perfect, it packs in a lot of great features for a fair price.
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes launches RadTrike, first major e-bike maker with affordable 3-wheeler
Seattle-based electric bicycle manufacturer Rad Power Bikes has just unveiled its latest model, the RadTrike. Expanding upon Rad’s extensive line of diverse two-wheeled electric bicycles, the RadTrike offers a new three-wheeler option designed to open the door to a wider range of riders. How much does the RadTrike cost?
electrek.co
Ram teases electric truck a month ahead of debut, giving a glimpse into the ‘future of Ram’
What does the future of Ram Trucks look like? We will find out in less than a month when Ram unveils its highly anticipated electric truck. But in the meantime, the automaker is giving us a glimpse into the “fierce, slick, heroic” design that will shape the future of the company.
electrek.co
Tesla drivers believe they are experiencing more road rage
Some Tesla drivers believe that they are experiencing more road rage than usual. The media tries to link it to Elon Musk’s Twitter antics, but it seems to be just good old EV haters. Tesla owners are certainly not immune to road rage, which is a strange phenomenon that...
electrek.co
Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
Ford’s newly announced EV dealer network will result in the automaker operating one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US. Yesterday, we reported on Ford’s announcement that two-thirds of its dealers are joining the Model e program to sell electric vehicles. The result is that a...
electrek.co
Did Tesla reveal a smaller two-door Cybertruck?
The Tesla blogosphere is on fire today with the idea that Tesla revealed the design of a smaller two-door Cybertruck, but I am skeptical. Not long after unveiling the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, Musk started talking about making the electric pickup smaller to fit inside a regular garage. In 2020,...
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
electrek.co
Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030
During Toyota’s annual Kenshiki Forum, the Japanese automaker outlined a hardened strategy for electrification in Europe, which will include five additional fully-electric models to join the bZ4X overseas by 2026. Toyota hopes these BEV options will accelerate its sales goal of being 50% electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.
electrek.co
Quick Charge Podcast: December 5, 2022
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
electrek.co
Ultra-exclusive yacht club invites commercial electric boats to compete in 2023 race
To celebrate its 10th race competition, the Yacht club de Monaco is inviting commercially available electric boats to compete in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) for the first time. The new commercial electric boat rally will join the Solar, Energy, and Open Sea Classes already in place with hopes to host the world’s largest gathering of electric maritime vessels.
electrek.co
Tesla says it is adding radar in its cars next month amid self-driving suite concerns
Tesla told the FCC that it plans to market a new radar starting next month. The move raises even more concerns about potentially needed updates to its hardware suite to achieve the promised self-driving capability. Since 2016, Tesla has claimed that all its vehicles produced going forward have “all the...
electrek.co
New V2X program will study how bidirectional EV charging can lower utility costs
Bidirectional charging allows EV owners to use energy from their car batteries to power their homes or send the energy back to the grid. The innovative technology can save EV drivers money on utility costs while helping lower electricity demand during peak periods. How bidirectional EV charging can bring down...
electrek.co
Ford F-150 Lightning EVs deployed in US National Forests for new pilot program
After unveiling its fully electric F-150 Lightning, Ford’s EV pickup is establishing itself as a true competitor in the truck market. The electric truck is now making a historic debut as the US Forest Service (USFS) begins transitioning its fleet of around 17,000 gas-powered cars to zero-emission EVs. Ford...
electrek.co
Munro MK 1 4X4 EV to break Scotland’s 30 year production drought with its axial flux motors
Young Scottish EV startup Munro Vehicles has officially launched its flagship model today – a massive 4×4 off-road truck called the MK 1. Its hand-built process also marks the first vehicle to be built at scale in Scotland since 1981. There are lot of new specs shared about the MK 1 below. Check it out.
electrek.co
Pick up Renogy’s 100W solar panel and 10A PWM charge controller for $113 in today’s New Green Deals
Whether you’re looking to convert your RV or shed over to solar, today’s New Green Deal is a great choice. Combining Renogy’s 100W solar panel with a 10A PWM charge controller, today’s discount falls to just $113 at Amazon, marking the best price that we’ve seen in months. Ready to deliver up to 400Wh of charge per day with only four hours of sunlight, this kit is also quite efficient while also being budget-focused. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Scalpers are losing money and looking dumb trying to resell graphics cards
Scalpers soaking up stocks of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 now find themselves in a pickle - no one wants to purchase these swishy cards and now the products have just gotten a price cut in Europe. This is a totally, totally, totally shocking outcome. After all, the...
electrek.co
SWFT MAXX packs 38 miles of range at new low of $1,250 in New Green Deals
If you’re not a fan of e-bikes, as many require you to pedal to achieve the max range, then the SWFT MAXX eMoped is a great alternative. It’s more of a moped, which means you can ride up to 38 miles on a single charge, all without having to push or pedal. It’s on sale for $1,250 today, which is $650 below its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Kia EV6 GT with 585hp takes on a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race [video]
Kia says its fully electric 585 hp EV6 GT can beat a Lamborghini and Ferrari in a race. To prove it, Carwow put a Kia EV6 GT up against a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race. Here’s how it went down. A Kia EV up against a Lamborghini...
