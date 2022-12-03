ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
HOBART, IN
casscountyonline.com

Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project

Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
LOGANSPORT, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

16 Indiana Towns with Names That Make You Do a Double-Take if You Have a Dirty Mind

As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Field & Stream

Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds

At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
INDIANA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Green Manufacturer of Steel to Invest $18 Million in Indiana Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Kentucky manufacturer of steel and composite...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
953wiki.com

Winter heating help available to struggling Hoosiers

As Indiana begins to feel the chill of winter and the days get shorter, many are switching on their furnaces and keeping the lights on longer. Lower temperatures and longer nights also mean increases in energy costs. With higher bills, many struggling Hoosiers worry about staying warm. Fortunately, several resources...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Semi goes over bridge on Indiana Toll Road, catches fire

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver is alive after crashing a semi, leaving it dangling over a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the 6.5 mile marker on I-90. That’s between U.S. 41 and U.S. 20 at the Grand Calumet River.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Humane Society of St. Joseph County closed December 6

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County will be closed on Tuesday for staff training. If you have an animal control emergency, please call 574-255-4726 ext. 8. The building will be back open for normal hours on Wednesday.
WSOC Charlotte

UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river. Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.
INDIANA STATE

