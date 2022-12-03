Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border
Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
Juul agrees to pay more than $15.7 million to Indiana in multi-state settlement
Indiana is slated to receive nearly $16 million as part of a multi-state settlement reached with electronic cigarette company Juul.
casscountyonline.com
Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project
Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
wbaa.org
Flu-like illnesses prompt hospital systems to restrict visitors, statewide activity high
Hospital systems in Indiana are enacting visitor restrictions in response to high flu-like illness activity – which can include flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Data from the Indiana Department of Health suggests this is the earliest start to high flu-like illnesses in the state since at least 2011. IU Health...
16 Indiana Towns with Names That Make You Do a Double-Take if You Have a Dirty Mind
As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
Indiana teen rescued after Colorado avalanche in Berthoud Pass
An Indiana teenager had to be rescued after an avalanche over the weekend in Colorado.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds
At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Green Manufacturer of Steel to Invest $18 Million in Indiana Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Kentucky manufacturer of steel and composite...
953wiki.com
Winter heating help available to struggling Hoosiers
As Indiana begins to feel the chill of winter and the days get shorter, many are switching on their furnaces and keeping the lights on longer. Lower temperatures and longer nights also mean increases in energy costs. With higher bills, many struggling Hoosiers worry about staying warm. Fortunately, several resources...
WISH-TV
Semi goes over bridge on Indiana Toll Road, catches fire
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver is alive after crashing a semi, leaving it dangling over a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the 6.5 mile marker on I-90. That’s between U.S. 41 and U.S. 20 at the Grand Calumet River.
abc57.com
Humane Society of St. Joseph County closed December 6
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County will be closed on Tuesday for staff training. If you have an animal control emergency, please call 574-255-4726 ext. 8. The building will be back open for normal hours on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
19-year-old hiker triggers avalanche and gets swept 40 feet, Colorado rescuers say
A stranded hiker was rescued after triggering an avalanche while on a Colorado mountain trail, rescue officials said. The 19-year-old from Indiana was hiking the Mount Flora Trail on Saturday, Dec. 3, when he “triggered an avalanche and was caught and carried at least 40 feet,” according to a Facebook post from Grand County Search and Rescue.
UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge
HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river. Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.
Comments / 0