NOLA.com
32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
NOPD search for suspect accused in reckless driving incident
Investigations revealed Young was the owner of the vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird with a license plate reading 482BTJ.
WWL-TV
Judge issues warrant after New Orleans investigator skips murder trial
NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge Judge issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans investigator after she failed to show up to testify for a Baton Rouge murder trial, according to our partners at WBRZ. It's day two of Meshell Hale's trial for first-degree murder. Hale is accused...
One arrested, more possible in May homicide investigation
Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Brock as the person responsible for Moore's death.
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
wbrz.com
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial
BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify. The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree...
WDSU
NOPD looking for missing man, last seen in August on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in August on Bourbon Street. According to police, Brandon Dock, 37, was last seen in August on an unknown block of Bourbon Street. Dock is described as 5 feet, 11...
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
NOLA.com
Feud with fiancé's ex-girlfriend leads to attempted murder charge for Kenner woman, police say
A Kenner woman sent two people to the hospital and injured three others when she allegedly used her sport utility vehicle as a battering ram while attacking her fiancé’s former girlfriend, authorities said. Jordan Pembo, 31, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and three counts of...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie
Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma
On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
WWL-TV
Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning. NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.
WDSU
Covington murder suspect causes more than $1,000 in damage to jail cell in escape attempt
New details have come to light following a murder suspect's attempt to break out of jail over the weekend. Antonio Tyson, 49, was moved to Angola after he tried to escape his prison cell at the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday. Tyson is accused of murdering retired priest Father...
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
wbrz.com
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman suspected of poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend, is on trial for first-degree murder. Meshell Hale is on trial in East Baton Rouge Monday for the death of Damian Skipper, a man Hale referred to as her "husband" and whom she is accused of poisoning in June 2015.
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy injured in Metairie crash
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury requiring emergency surgery after crashing his motorcycle in a Metairie intersection Monday evening (Dec. 5). The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., at West Esplanade Avenue and North Causeway Boulevard. The identity of the injured...
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
brproud.com
Convicted felon from Baton Rouge arrested after fentanyl, heroin, guns and more discovered at town house
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one month ago, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a possible drug dealer. The tip went into detail about how a man nicknamed “Tae.” “Tae” was later identified as Davante Johnson, 25, of Baton Rouge.
Police: Hotel employee tackles knife-wielding man threatening to kill people
New Orleans Police say an employee at the Hyatt Regency hotel tackled a man threatening to kill three people at the hotel early Saturday morning.
