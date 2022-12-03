Read full article on original website
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County woman turns 106
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six years ago, Lakewood resident Jeannette Mazur, a resident at the Harrogate Senior Living Community in Lakewood, turned 100. Her birthday was met with great fanfare, and this week, Jeannette turned 106. A former Rutgers University Student who was born in Newark, she spent most of her life in Union County before spending twelve years between Iowa and Illinois. Now, she has lived at Harrogate for the past 19 years. On November 23rd, she celebrated her 106th birthday. She was born in 1916. The post Ocean County woman turns 106 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Park plans announced at Jersey Shore superfund site claimed to spark cancer cluster in children
TOMS RIVER, NJ- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced today that a park will be created at the former Ciba-Geigy Superfund site, which in the 1980s and 1990s was blamed for a deadly cancer cluster among children. In 1952, the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant began producing industrial dyes, pigments, resins, and plastics. A significant amount of soil and groundwater contamination was reported at this site in 1983, leading to its designation as an EPA-lead Superfund site. In 1990, the plant ceased to operate. New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette today announced a proposal to restore The post Park plans announced at Jersey Shore superfund site claimed to spark cancer cluster in children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chris Christie’s niece arrested after kicking, biting deputies on plane “I know powerful people!”
The niece of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was arrested at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Thanksgiving Day after kicking and biting Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office Deputies in New Orleans. According to authorities, Shannon Epstein, 25, boarded a Spirit Airlines flight back to New Jersey and asked a Latino family seated near her if they were smuggling cocaine. A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines said crewmembers asked her to leave the plane after she started becoming irate as the plane left the gate, The pilot returned the plane to the gate and deputies attempted to escort the governor’s niece off The post Chris Christie’s niece arrested after kicking, biting deputies on plane “I know powerful people!” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Phil Murphy celebrates hiring of first transgender woman to high-ranking cabinet position
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that Allison Chris Meyers will be the acting CEO/Chair[person] of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. Murphy also noted that Meyers is a transferred woman in a statement announcing his appointment. “I am thrilled to announce Allison as the Acting Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. I couldn’t think of a better candidate to fill the shoes of Deirdré than Allison, who is a career public servant, having started her career in the United States Navy and serving over 20 years at the Civil The post Phil Murphy celebrates hiring of first transgender woman to high-ranking cabinet position appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Nearly five years ago, an Ocean County road department worker hosted a skit mocking the Lakewood Jewish community inside the garage at the Plumsted garage of the Ocean County Road Department. Now, spurred by a news story in Lakewood, members of the community are calling for the man’s job. According to a report in the Lakewood Scoop, the employee donned a yarmulke and began a comedy skit mocking the Lakewood community after putting up a poster for “Adopt-A-Kollel” on the shop wall. The video was submitted to the Lakewood Scoop by ‘an anonymous former employee’. It is The post Lakewood community calls for county worker’s job after more than four-year-old skit mocking Jews surfaces appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a man lying in the middle of the road in downtown Lakewood early Monday morning. According to a video published of the incident, a man is seen walking across Clifton Avenue when he appears to have a medical episode of some kind. The man then stumbled before falling to the ground. Moments later, a dark sedan struck the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, realizing they had struck an object, slammed on the brakes, but continued traveling away from the scene of the crime. The man suffered a The post Police searching for driver who fled the scene after striking distressed pedestrian in roadway appeared first on Shore News Network.
A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA – A record-setting lottery jackpot winning ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fat Wallet game has awarded its largest Fast Play progressive top prize ever worth $2,419,372. A Lottery retailer in Philadelphia sold the winning ticket on Saturday, December 3. A $10,000 bonus will be awarded to Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, for selling the winning ticket. The previous record was set on May 28, 2022, when a lucky player won more than $1.9 million playing Top Dollar, a progressive jackpot game. In Fat Wallet, players can win progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. A Fast Play The post A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Agents arrest fugitive wanted for Colorado murder entering U.S. at border crossing
Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers arrest a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sherriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado on Thursday. According to the CBP, d a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. “Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado,” the agency said today. “While conducting our primary The post Agents arrest fugitive wanted for Colorado murder entering U.S. at border crossing appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s last operating coal-fired electrical power plant imploded
SWEDESBORO, NJ – The only thing New Jersey wants coal-fired is its pizza. That’s because the last operating coal-fired power plan in the state was demolished this weekend. On Friday, officials gathered at the Logan Generating site in Swedesboro, to witness the implosion of the State’s last operating coal-fired power plant. A wailing all-clear siren was heard in the distance around the coal plant at 10:58 AM. Witnesses watched in awe as Mr. Fiordasilo pressed the symbolic demolition button and the coal plant and tall stack were imploded into a sliding heap symbolic of the importance of the event. Crews from The post New Jersey’s last operating coal-fired electrical power plant imploded appeared first on Shore News Network.
Governor Murphy’s presidential aspirations at risk by harassment and discrimination lawsuits
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is the poster child for the Democrat party’s progressive and woke generation. Murphy is hoping to ride that image into the White House in 2025 and to set himself apart from the pack of Democrat contenders, but two lawsuits alleging sexual discrimination under his administration could derail his plans. The first discrimination suit was filed by union workers with the AFSCME New Jersey Council 63, claiming Phil Murphy’s policies have widened the pay equity gap for women and people of color, the nearly 6,000 state employees. The union filed a lawsuit against The post Governor Murphy’s presidential aspirations at risk by harassment and discrimination lawsuits appeared first on Shore News Network.
