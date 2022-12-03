PITTSBURGH, PA – Detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Department have announced the arrest of two 16-year-old males in connection with a Monday shooting of a young girl. Police said the shooting took place in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue in the Homewood neighborhood on Monday. When they arrived, police learned that a teen girl was shot in the abdomen. Police linked the shooting to a fight between two girls earlier in the day. The teen victim is in critical condition in the hospital. Jac James Acklin and Raymur Sicklesmith, both 16, shot the girl because she was identified as The post Two teens arrested for shooting of young girl in Homewood appeared first on Shore News Network.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO