Shore News Network

Fatal shooting prompts SWAT team response in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – A SWAT team with the Pittsburgh Police Department cleared nearby buildings after a fatal shooting was reported in the area of 200 Rhine Place inside the Three Rivers Manor apartment complex in the Spring Hill section of the city. Police responded at around 12:30 am Tuesday morning after multiple reports of gunfire within the complex. “Upon arrival, they located a male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said. Police did not identify the victim. “The actor had also left the scene. SWAT responded to clear all nearby buildings in the The post Fatal shooting prompts SWAT team response in Pittsburgh appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Two teens arrested for shooting of young girl in Homewood

PITTSBURGH, PA – Detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Department have announced the arrest of two 16-year-old males in connection with a Monday shooting of a young girl. Police said the shooting took place in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue in the Homewood neighborhood on Monday. When they arrived, police learned that a teen girl was shot in the abdomen. Police linked the shooting to a fight between two girls earlier in the day. The teen victim is in critical condition in the hospital. Jac James Acklin and Raymur Sicklesmith, both 16, shot the girl because she was identified as The post Two teens arrested for shooting of young girl in Homewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania fire chief facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter during response

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A fire chief in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter Sunday during a response. Stowe Township Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was one of the first firefighters to arrive on scene of a fire that destroyed a building in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO CHARGED FOR DRUG CRIMES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP IN CLYMER BOROUGH

Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Clymer Borough. Clymer Borough Police say on October 27th around 1 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop in the borough and found the driver, 34-year-old Steven Marsh of Saltsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers say they gained consent to search Marsh’s vehicle and recovered suspected heroin, cocaine, acid, methamphetamines, and marijuana, along with scales, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.
CLYMER, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.

Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
SARVER, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wtae.com

2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County

Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Felony charges dismissed as part of New Kensington man's guilty plea

A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault of three juveniles after prosecutors dismissed more serious felony charges. Lawrence William Barber, 67, was charged in January with multiple counts of child endangerment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats in connection with claims that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with three girls ages 11, 13 and 14.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
