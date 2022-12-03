Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting prompts SWAT team response in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – A SWAT team with the Pittsburgh Police Department cleared nearby buildings after a fatal shooting was reported in the area of 200 Rhine Place inside the Three Rivers Manor apartment complex in the Spring Hill section of the city. Police responded at around 12:30 am Tuesday morning after multiple reports of gunfire within the complex. “Upon arrival, they located a male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said. Police did not identify the victim. “The actor had also left the scene. SWAT responded to clear all nearby buildings in the The post Fatal shooting prompts SWAT team response in Pittsburgh appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man hospitalized after shooting in North Versailles
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in North Versailles on Tuesday. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue at 4:34 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a 24-year-old man shot in...
Two teens arrested for shooting of young girl in Homewood
PITTSBURGH, PA – Detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Department have announced the arrest of two 16-year-old males in connection with a Monday shooting of a young girl. Police said the shooting took place in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue in the Homewood neighborhood on Monday. When they arrived, police learned that a teen girl was shot in the abdomen. Police linked the shooting to a fight between two girls earlier in the day. The teen victim is in critical condition in the hospital. Jac James Acklin and Raymur Sicklesmith, both 16, shot the girl because she was identified as The post Two teens arrested for shooting of young girl in Homewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Men wanted for allegedly threatening female jitney driver with gun, forcing her to flee police
Arrest warrants have been issued for two men after a female jitney driver told police they threatened her life and forced her to flee a traffic stop. Tyler Johnson, 21, of West Mifflin, and Prentis Rose, 22, of Pittsburgh, are facing a list of charges including kidnapping for the alleged incident.
Pennsylvania fire chief facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter during response
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A fire chief in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter Sunday during a response. Stowe Township Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was one of the first firefighters to arrive on scene of a fire that destroyed a building in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.
One person in critical condition after North Versailles shooting
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives were called to investigate a shooting in North Versailles on Tuesday evening. The shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue was reported just after 4:30 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found shot in the abdomen and taken to...
Man to spend up to 40 years in prison for 2021 Altoona card store robbery
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man will be spending up to 40 years in state prison for his involvement in an armed robbery at an Altoona card shop in 2021. Jayson Hodges, 52, of Trafford, was sentenced by Judge Timothy Sullivan to spend 20 to 40 years incarceration in a state correctional facility, […]
SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody. Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man who allegedly fired gun during bar altercation in Morgantown admits to federal charge
A man who allegedly fired a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown over the summer has admitted to federal firearm charges.
TWO CHARGED FOR DRUG CRIMES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP IN CLYMER BOROUGH
Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Clymer Borough. Clymer Borough Police say on October 27th around 1 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop in the borough and found the driver, 34-year-old Steven Marsh of Saltsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers say they gained consent to search Marsh’s vehicle and recovered suspected heroin, cocaine, acid, methamphetamines, and marijuana, along with scales, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.
State Police: Hamburger Thrown at McDonald's Employee
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone threw a hamburger at an employee in a McDonald's drive-thru window in Clarion County. It happened at the Perkins Rd. location in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26. The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck threw the hamburger at the victim,...
18-year-old Pittsburgh student facing charges after allegedly hitting counselor
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old female student is facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a counselor at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public School officials. Officials said the counselor has not chosen to seek medical attention at this time. In October, police say a 15-year-old...
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
‘It’s not fair’: Loved ones remember Cranberry Township man killed in suspected DUI crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is being remembered as the “very best.”. B.J. Forsyth, 46, was killed Sunday when police say a drunk man driving a U-Haul blew a stoplight on Route 19 and crashed into the car he was driving. The U-Haul driver, 34-year-old...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
2 women seriously injured in Route 22 crash in Westmoreland County
Emergency crews have responded to Route 22 in Murrysville at Harrison City Export Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two women, who were in one vehicle, were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the incident. The driver...
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
Felony charges dismissed as part of New Kensington man's guilty plea
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault of three juveniles after prosecutors dismissed more serious felony charges. Lawrence William Barber, 67, was charged in January with multiple counts of child endangerment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats in connection with claims that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with three girls ages 11, 13 and 14.
